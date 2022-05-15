The Premier League relegation battle: Everton, Leeds and Burnley fight for survival: fixtures, stats, table

Defeats for Everton and Burnley and a dramatic late equaliser for Leeds mean the relegation scrap will go to the final week. Here are the permutations.

Leeds remain favourites for relegation but their situation would have been far worse had Pascal Struijk not struck a late equaliser to lift them out of the bottom three against Brighton in a 1-1 draw. That point could prove crucial but their fate is out of their hands as Burnley and Everton both have a game in hand each, which are both due to play on Thursday.

What Leeds do know is whatever happens on Thursday, that late strike against Brighton does mean they still have hope going into the final day where they play at Brentford. What result they will need will obviously be dependent on how the games on Thursday go but three points will be the aim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds’ draw against Brighton in the Premier League.

Despite losing to Tottenham 1-0, Burnley know the job they have to do as getting to 38 points from their final two games will all but get them safe. This means four points from their final two games - away at Aston Villa on Thursday and at home to Newcastle on Sunday - will be enough. Any slips will open the door for Leeds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's match against Burnley in the Premier League.

Everton remain 16th but only two points outside the relegation zone but still have their fate in their own hands, too. They know three points from their remaining two fixtures - at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday and away at Arsenal on Sunday - will be enough for survival. Two draws will all but secure their safety too barring no miraculous mathematic goal swing with Leeds, who have a -18 worse goal difference than Frank Lampard's side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brentford’s win against Everton in the Premier League.

How it stands

Upcoming fixtures...

May 19 - Crystal Palace (h)

May 22 - Arsenal (a)

May 22 - Brentford (a)

May 19 - Aston Villa (a)

May 22 - Newcastle (h)

Sky Bet odds to be relegated...