Wales: Uncapped Nathan Broadhead included in 27-man squad for World Cup play-off final and Nations League

Wales boss Rob Page has named a 27-man squad for next month's World Cup play-off final and Nations League fixtures, including uncapped Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead.

Wales will face either Scotland or Ukraine in the World Cup play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 5, live on Sky Sports.

The decider for a spot in Qatar is scheduled among Nations League matches, with Wales kicking off their campaign in Poland on June 1, before home games against Netherlands and Belgium in Cardiff on June 8 and 11, before a return trip to Holland on June 14.

Wales moved one step closer to their first World Cup since 1958 by beating Austria in their play-off semi-final

Page has named an experienced squad, with Sunderland forward Broadhead - on loan from Everton - the only uncapped player included after scoring 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Wales have three players with a century of caps in Wayne Hennessey, Chris Gunter and captain Gareth Bale, while Ben Davies, Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey - fresh from his penalty miss for Rangers in Wednesday's Europa League final - have more than 200 appearances between them.

Bale has been absent from Real Madrid's last five matchday squads with a back problem but has returned to training and is on course to be available for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

The 32-year-old stole the show in a 2-1 win over Austria in the play-off semi-final in March as Wales moved one step closer to their first World Cup since 1958.

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward is available again after knee surgery and replaces Salford's Tom King, while Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore also returns to the squad after missing the Austria win with a broken foot.

Moore helped secure the Cherries' return to the Premier League last month by scoring four goals in three matches.

MK Dons midfielder Matthew Smith comes in for Cardiff's Will Vaulks, while Swansea defender Ben Cabango misses out after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Huddersfield's Sorba Thomas and Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson are set to miss the Nations League game in Poland on June 1.

Both players are involved in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley three days earlier.

Wales 27-man squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Gunter (Unattached), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Ethan Ampadu (Venezia, on loan from Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Aaron Ramsey (Rangers, on loan from Juventus), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rabbi Matondo (Cercle Brugge, on loan from Schalke), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Rubin Colwell (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town)

Forwards: Harry Wilson (Fulham), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Daniel James (Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland, on loan from Everton)