Everton 'confident' they have complied by FFP rules after Burnley and Leeds threaten legal action

Everton insist they are "confident" they have complied with Premier League Financial Fair Play rules amid threats of legal action from Burnley and Leeds.

Leeds and Burnley wrote to the Premier League last week to question whether they had broken Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules after they recorded losses of £371.8m over the last three years.

In an exclusive in The Times newspaper on Friday afternoon, it was reported that both clubs also indicated their right to make legal claims against the league and Everton.

Premier League rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of £105m over three years.

Clubs have been allowed to write off losses caused by the pandemic; in their latest accounts Everton said £170m of their losses were caused by the pandemic.

The letter was sent before last weekend's matches. Burnley or Leeds will be relegated on Sunday, while Everton avoided relegation by beating Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

An Everton spokesman said: "We have worked closely with the Premier League to make sure we are compliant. We are comfortable we have complied with the rules.

"External auditors have told us what we can and cannot claim against the pandemic. If clubs want to take legal action that's their decision."

The Premier League and Leeds declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Burnley have also been contacted for comment.