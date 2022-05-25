Emma Hayes: Chelsea Women's boss named FA WSL Manager of the Season after third consecutive title

Title-winning Chelsea manager Emma Hayes also scooped the Barclays FA Women's Super League manager of the year award at LMA Awards dinner in London on Tuesday evening; Hayes' Chelsea also lifted the Women's FA Cup at Wembley
Wednesday 25 May 2022 10:06, UK
Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes has been named FA WSL Manager of the Season after clinching a third league title in a row.
Hayes led her team to success not only in the WSL but also the Vitality Women's FA Cup. They did lose their Continental Cup crown to Manchester City in March, however, losing 3-1 to Manchester City at Plough Lane.
Chelsea enjoyed a fine double-winning campaign in which they battled some difficult off-field challenges to secure their silverware.
A COVID-19 outbreak mid-season along with injuries to key players made this Hayes' most challenging season even before the club became the subject unique Government restrictions following owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Hayes hailed her Chelsea side's Women's FA Cup triumph as "amazing for the women's game" as they clinched a hard fought 3-2 win over City in front of a record crowd at Wembley.
Sam Kerr's extra-time winner handed Chelsea their second trophy in a week, after they wrapped up the Women's Super League title a week earlier.
Speaking after completing the domestic double, Hayes said: "I will look back in 10 years time and think 'that team was immense' it's the best team I've ever coached.
"I totally understand that we always want to talk about perfection in football, but to be on the winning side more often that not, let me tell you. It's human endeavour.
"This group, they're not going to be on the losing team. They'll find a way."
Liverpool's Matt Beard won the Championship honour having guided his side back to the WSL at the first attempt following relegation in the 2020/21 season.
Hayes was at the Grosvenor House in London on Tuesday evening at the LMA Awards dinner where she scooped the Barclays FA Women's Super League manager of the year.
The ceremony celebrated the achievements of both the elite men's and women's managers and coaches with the winners of several other award categories also announced.