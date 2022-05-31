Manchester United appoint Andy O'Boyle as deputy football director

Manchester United have appointed Andy O'Boyle as deputy football director.

O'Boyle, who returns to United 16 years after he served as an academy coach, will leave his current job as head of elite performance at the Premier League this summer.

He will provide support to football director John Murtough in driving the club's football strategy across the first team, academy and women's team.

O'Boyle, who has previously held roles at Liverpool, England U21s, Coventry and Wrexham, said: "I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under Erik ten Hag, and the academy and women's teams go from strength to strength.

"Whilst it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the past five years, I can't wait to get started at United and play my part in creating the right environment for football success."

At the Premier League, O'Boyle has been responsible for advising clubs on talent identification and recruitment, performance analysis, sports science and medicine, psychology, and loan management.

He is due to complete his UEFA Pro Licence this summer and is also working towards a doctorate having already achieved a Masters in sports science.

"We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club's leadership," Murtough added.

"Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.

"This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities."

