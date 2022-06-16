Bournemouth: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Bournemouth begin the 2022/23 season - their first in the Premier League after two seasons away - with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday August 6.

The Cherries - who were promoted from the Championship as runners-up under Scott Parker last term - then face an unenviable run when they take on current champions Manchester City on August 13, Arsenal on August 20 and Liverpool on August 27.

On October 18, they welcome south coast rivals Southampton to the Vitality Stadium, with the return fixture at St Mary's on April 26.

On November 5 they play Leeds at Elland Road and, the following week, on November 12, welcome Everton to Dorset for their final game before the Premier League pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

Bournemouth return to domestic action on Boxing Day, when they play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and round off the year by welcoming Crystal Palace to the Vitality on New Year's Eve. Their final game of the season is at away against Everton on May 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Aston Villa (h)

13: Manchester City (a)

20: Arsenal (h)

27: Liverpool (a)

30: Wolverhampton (h)

September

3: Nottingham Forest (a)

10: Brighton (h)

17: Newcastle United (a)

October

1: Brentford (h)

8: Leicester City (h)

15: Fulham (a)

18: Southampton (h)

22: West Ham United (a)

29: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

November

5: Leeds United (a)

12: Everton (h)

December

26: Chelsea (a)

31: Crystal Palace (h)

January

2: Manchester United (a)

14: Brentford (a)

21: Nottingham Forest (h)

February

4: Brighton (a)

11:Newcastle United (h)

18: Wolverhampton (a)

25: Manchester City (h)

March

4: Arsenal (a)

11: Liverpool (h)

18: Aston Villa (a)

April

1: Fulham (h)

8: Leicester City (a)

15: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

22: West Ham United (h)

26: Southampton (a)

29: Leeds United (h)

May

6: Chelsea (h)

13: Crystal Palace (a)

20: Manchester United (h)

28: Everton (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 6/7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.