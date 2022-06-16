Brentford: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Brentford will begin the 2022/23 season - their second as a Premier League club - with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Saturday August 6.

Thomas Frank's Bees then host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium a week later on August 13 and face rivals Fulham in the first west London derby of the season at Craven Cottage on August 20; the return clash will be played on Saturday March 4.

Brentford welcome newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth to the capital at the start of a busy October, which includes another all-west-London clash with Chelsea - who they thumped 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last season - on October 18.

On November 5 they play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and, the following week, travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the final game before the Premier League pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

Frank's side return to action on Boxing Day, when they play Tottenham at home and close the year with a trip to take on West Ham on New Year's Eve. Their final game of the season is at home against current champions Manchester City.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

13: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

20: Fulham (a) - 3pm

27: Everton (h) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm

September

3: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

10: Southampton (a) - 3pm

17: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

October

1: A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

8: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

15: Brighton (h) - 3pm

18: Chelsea (h) - 7.45pm

22: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

29: Wolverhampton (h) - 3pm

November

5: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

12: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

December

26: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

31: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

January

2: Liverpool (h)

14: A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

21: Leeds United (a)

February

4: Southampton (h) - 3pm

11: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

18: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

25: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

March

4: Fulham (h) - 3pm

11: Everton (a) - 3pm

18: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

April

1: Brighton (a) - 3pm

8: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

15: Wolverhampton (a) - 3pm

22: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

26: Chelsea (a) - 7.45pm

29: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

May

6: Liverpool (a)

13: West Ham United (h)

20: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

28: Manchester City (h)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.