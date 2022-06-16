Southampton: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Southampton will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away at Tottenham on Saturday August 6, before hosting Leeds at St Mary's on August 13.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, who finished 15th with their worst Premier League points tally (40) in three seasons last term, then travel to Leicester City before hosting Manchester United.

Saints' final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on the weekend of November 12/13. They will then return to action on Boxing Day when entertaining south-coast neighbours Brighton.

A home meeting with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool awaits on the final day of the season, which will take place on May 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Tottenham (a)

13: Leeds United (h)

20 Leicester City (a)

27: Man United (h)

31: Chelsea (h)

September

3: Wolves (a)

10: Brentford (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

October

1: Everton (h)

8: Man City (a)

15: West Ham (h)

18: Bournemouth (a)

22: Arsenal (h)

29: Crystal Palace (a)

November

5: Newcastle United (h)

12: Liverpool (a)

December

26: Brighton (h)

31: Fulham (a)

January

2: Nottingham Forest (h)

14: Everton (a)

21: Aston Villa (h)

February

4: Brentford (a)

11: Wolves (h)

18: Chelsea (a)

25: Leeds United (a)

March

4: Leicester City (h)

11: Man United (a)

18: Tottenham (h)

April

1: West Ham (a)

8: Man City (h)

15: Crystal Palace (h)

22: Arsenal (a)

26: Bournemouth (h)

29: Newcastle (a)

May

6: Nottingham Forest (a)

13: Fulham (h)

20: Brighton (a)

28: Liverpool (h)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 6/7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.