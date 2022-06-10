Eddie Nketiah on Arsenal's released list but 'talks ongoing' over new contract

Arsenal have announced their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 season, with striker Eddie Nketiah currently in talks over a new contract.

Nketiah ended the season strongly with five goals in his last seven Premier League games as the Gunners fell short in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.

The 23-year-old has expressed a desire to play regular first-team football and Mikel Arteta wants to convince him his future lies at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette rejoined Lyon this week on a free transfer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed the club for Barcelona last January.

The club have confirmed they have offered the former England U21 international a new contract and that talks are ongoing.

Nketiah had gone a year without starting a Premier League fixture before Arsenal's trip to Southampton on April 16 but he usurped Lacazette as Arteta's leading striker during the run-in.

The striker, who was linked with Crystal Palace in January, is fast approaching the end of his contract and the club have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to tie him to a new one.

"My future is going to be sorted out in the near future," he told Sky Sports News last month.

"I can put that to one side as we've only got four games left. I can give my all to the team and help us achieve our goals. Then I'll sit down and see what's best. Wherever I am next season, as long as I'm happy and playing football, that'll be great."

Lisa Evans, Tobin Heath and Viktoria Schnaderbeck have been released from the Arsenal Women's team but talks are ongoing with Lydia Williams over a new contract.

