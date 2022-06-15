Transfer Talk Podcast: Darwin Nunez refreshes Liverpool's attack and Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United?

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Darwin Nunez refreshes Liverpool attack, will Frenkie de Jong join Manchester United?

Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are back for a new series of the Transfer Talk podcast - and are joined in the first episode by ESPN football expert Julien Laurens.

They discuss Liverpool's record-breaking move to sign striker Darwin Nunez and what that could mean for the wantaway Sadio Mane (04.52).

Could Frenkie De Jong be on his way to Manchester United? The panel discuss that as well other areas new boss Erik Ten Hag is aiming to strengthen (18.35).

Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City is also on the agenda (30:51) with Julien discussing everything Ligue 1, including Mauricio Pochettino's imminent exit from PSG (38.04).

Plus, Pete gives the lowdown on everything Newcastle as the club prepares for possibly its biggest ever summer spend (58.37).

