Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan confident of securing Chelsea striker's loan return

Inter Milan are confident they can complete a loan deal for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The clubs held further talks today over the make up of the deal.

One source has told Sky Sports News there is a €5m gap between the €10m Chelsea want and the €5m Inter want to pay in a loan fee.

Inter Milan Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says the club are in no rush over a potential return for Romelu Lukaku but remain keen on re-signing him this summer after an interview he gave Sky in Italy last December

Chelsea paid Inter £97.5m to sign Lukaku last summer, but the Belgian scored just eight Premier League goals in 26 outings.

In December, Lukaku told Sky in Italy he wanted to return to Inter one day. He said: "I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more."

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku wants to enjoy his football next season after a difficult season with Chelsea

Last week, it was revealed Inter cannot afford to sign Lukaku - who scored 64 goals in 95 games and helped them to the Serie A title during his time at the club - on a permanent deal.

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has said the club are in "no rush" over Lukaku's potential return but remain keen on re-signing him this summer.

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Chelsea are pressing ahead with their summer recruitment plans now that the £4.25bn Todd Boehly-led consortium takeover of the club has been completed.

The Blues have a verbal agreement already in place with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with the Spanish club preferring a quick deal as they aim to balance their books before June 30.

Talks on a deal for Kounde had collapsed last year but there is optimism from all parties it will get done this time.

Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe is part of a shortlist of central defensive options and is Thomas Tuchel's preference. Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol are also among those being looked at.

Chelsea like Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni but the expectation is he will end up at Real Madrid. PSV's Ibrahim Sangare is among the alternatives scouted.