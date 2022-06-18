Bethany England on ‘amazing’ Euros & starting in boys team with twin sister

Bethany England says representing England at a home Euros will be an "amazing experience" after reflecting on a footballing journey that started in a boys' team with her twin sister Laura.

The 28-year-old has been selected as part of Sarina Wiegman's squad for the upcoming tournament. The Lionesses' games, the first of which is being played at Old Trafford on Wednesday 6 July, have already sold out.

England told Sky Sports News: "I think it is going to be unbelievable, having family and friends able to travel around in the home nations and coming to all the games. With sold out stadiums, it is going to be packed full. It is just going to be an amazing experience."

England, who has just won the Women's Super League with Chelsea, was named Player of the Year and PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year in 2020. She has scored 60 goals in 126 appearances for Chelsea and has 16 international caps.

What many don't know is that England has a twin sister, Laura, who is also a talented sportswoman. The pair played for Sheffield United's academy, but started off in a boys' team.

"We weren't scared of tackles, either tacking them or giving them," Laura recalls.

Whilst Bethany admits the boys were always very welcoming, the girls could put them through their paces. One of her most vivid memories was of a pretty brutal defeat.

"The first ever game, I think it was against Spy Rangers, we lost 22-0", Bethany said. "Honestly, as much as you think that sounds brutal. It didn't knock us. We wanted to still keep on playing."

When the pair were growing up, women's football had nowhere near the following it does now. There was very little shown on television and there were very few role models to follow. Laura decided to instead focus on the javelin, which she has done internationally, training alongside the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Image: Bethany England (left) with her twin sister Laura

The girls might have matching tattoos and matching dogs, but they have very different personalities and are not identical twins. Laura admits that has its benefits, because unlike Bethany, she doesn't get stopped in the supermarket for her autograph all the time. Nonetheless, they are fiercely competitive.

Bethany said: "We were playing tennis down the side of our house once. I lost and I was that angry I threw the racket down. It bounced and hit her in the face. She ended up with this really bad lump on her eye, which she had to have an operation on to have it removed."

Having the surname "England", it seems almost fitting that both girls have competed in their own sports internationally. However, it does have its drawbacks, as they found out when trying to book a taxi home after England lost to Italy in the final of the men's European Championship last summer.

"They asked what surname it was", Laura recalls. "She said 'England' and they hung up on her. They wouldn't believe us because they thought it was a prank call."

