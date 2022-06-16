Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England Women vs Belgium Women. Women's International Friendlies.

Attendance9,598.

England Women 3

  • C Kelly (62nd minute)
  • R Daly (66th minute)
  • N Evrard (83rd minute own goal)

Belgium Women 0

    England 3-0 Belgium: Lionesses cruise to victory over Red Flames in first friendly test

    Report as the Lionesses scored three second-half goals to seal victory against Belgium at Molineux; Chloe Kelly found the net via a deflection on her first appearance under Sarina Wiegman; Rachel Daly and Leah Williamson's effort also found the net

    Thursday 16 June 2022 23:03, UK

    Leah Williamson and Millie Bright celebrate England&#39;s third goal in their friendly victory against Belgium at Molineux
    Image: Leah Williamson and Millie Bright celebrate England's third goal in their friendly victory against Belgium at Molineux

    England Women sailed through their first Euro 2022 warm-up test against Belgium Women, cruising to a 3-0 victory at Molineux, with the tournament officially commencing in 20 days' time.

    Sarina Wiegman's side were, for 45 minutes at least, in full competition mode in front of a near-10,000 strong crowd, who were treated to three second-half goals and a particularly impressive attacking display - one that deserved more of an impressionable scoreline.

    Chloe Kelly, returning from a long-term knee injury, opened the scoring via a deflected effort which wrong-footed Nicky Evrard, who was responsible for keeping England's abundant frontline at bay during a frustrating first half.

    Team news

    England: Earps, Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Bright, Stokes, Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Mead, Hemp, White.

    Subs: Daly, Hampton, Kirby, Toone, Greenwood, Parris, Kelly, England, Scott, Roebuck, Russo, Carter.

    Belgium: Evarard, Deloose, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens, Biesmans, Minnaert, Delacauw, Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert.

    Subs: Lemey, Vangheluwe, Tysiak, Onzia, Vanmechelen, Tison, Eurlings, Van Kerkhoven, Janssens, Dhont, Missipo.

    After that, one quickly became two, with the hosts needing little more than four minutes to double their advantage through Rachel Daly, who was first to react to a loose ball inside the box before lashing into the net.

    Captain Leah Williamson capped a majestic midfield display with a goal of her own - via the head of Evrard - to seal a comprehensive victory and kickstart what should prove to be a momentum-building period for the Lionesses.

    England&#39;s Ellen White (centre) attempts a shot on goal during the women&#39;s international friendly match against Belgium at Molineux

    Some wasteful first-half finishing and a few experimental changes in the second half will give Wiegman some food for thought ahead of next week's fixture against the Netherlands - but her unbeaten streak as manager, now 12 games, was never really under threat.

    Fran Kirby - another player returning from a spell on the sidelines - enjoyed a cameo role from the bench, with Wiegman confirming the forward is in a "good place" and will feature in both of England's next two friendly ties.

    In tribute to Wiegman's sister, who passed away earlier this month, all England players wore black armbands.

    Analysis: Leah Williamson shines in captain's role

    Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Molineux:

    "Choosing to appoint 25-year-old Leah Williamson as permanent captain marked a turning point in the evolution of this England team under Wiegman. She wasn't necessarily the standout choice - albeit with all of the leadership qualities a good captain possesses - but she was the progressive choice.

    "There were plenty of candidates with more caps than the Arsenal defender-cum-midfielder, but none as enterprising. And without the fallback of Steph Houghton in the final 23 squad, Williamson's candidacy will be tested. This is a massive undertaking for a player who is only embarking on her second major tournament, having played six minutes of football at the 2019 World Cup in France. Can she rise to the challenge?

    "Based on tonight, absolutely. Mature, commanding and direct. The way she plays embodies some of the personality traits she offers as a leader. Teammates clearly respect her - the opposition do the same. She controlled the middle of the park tonight, ran box to box, and connected defence with attack. The double pivot with Keira Walsh is particularly effective and was the source of England's success - a platform to build from. She has enviable energy levels and an adhesive touch, which is the perfect combination for a midfield No 8."

    What's next?

    The Lionesses next face a trip to Elland Road where they will host reigning European champions the Netherlands in the second of their three warm-up ties, before travelling to Zurich to take on Switzerland on June 30.

    Attention turns to Euro 2022 thereafter, a year later than originally scheduled, where England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

    Follow Euro 2022 across Sky Sports

    Keep up with all the latest from Euro 2022 across Sky Sports and Sky Sports News this summer.

    Coverage will be anchored by Sky Sports WSL presenter Caroline Barker, alongside Jessica Creighton and Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Karen Carney, Sue Smith, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Laura Bassett will give analysis throughout the tournament.

    They will also be joined by experienced England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan.

    The pundits and presenters will work from the Sky Sports Women's Euro 2022 Mobile Presentation Bus, which will follow the Sky Sports News team around the country to the various stadiums where matches are being played.

    In addition, Sky Sports' Essential Football Podcast will be rebranded for the tournament to Sky Sports Women's Euros Podcast from June 21. Hosted by Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui, it will feature exclusive news and player interviews in addition to a strong programme line up around the tournament.

    Euro 2022: The groups...

    Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

    Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

    Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

    Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

    Euro 2022: The schedule...

    Group stage

    Wednesday July 6

    Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

    Thursday July 7

    Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

    Friday July 8

    Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

    Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

    Saturday July 9

    Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

    Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

    Sunday July 10

    Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

    Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

    Monday July 11

    Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

    Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

    Tuesday July 12

    Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

    Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

    Wednesday July 13

    Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

    Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

    Thursday July 14

    Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

    Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

    Friday July 15

    Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

    Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

    Saturday July 16

    Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

    Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

    Sunday July 17

    Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

    Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

    Monday July 18

    Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

    Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

    Knockout phase

    Quarter-finals

    Wednesday July 20

    Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

    Thursday July 21

    Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

    Friday July 22

    Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

    Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

    Semi-finals

    Tuesday July 26

    Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

    Wednesday July 27

    Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

    Final

    Sunday July 31

    Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley

