England 3-0 Belgium: Lionesses cruise to victory over Red Flames in first friendly test

England Women sailed through their first Euro 2022 warm-up test against Belgium Women, cruising to a 3-0 victory at Molineux, with the tournament officially commencing in 20 days' time.

Sarina Wiegman's side were, for 45 minutes at least, in full competition mode in front of a near-10,000 strong crowd, who were treated to three second-half goals and a particularly impressive attacking display - one that deserved more of an impressionable scoreline.

Chloe Kelly, returning from a long-term knee injury, opened the scoring via a deflected effort which wrong-footed Nicky Evrard, who was responsible for keeping England's abundant frontline at bay during a frustrating first half.

Team news England: Earps, Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Bright, Stokes, Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Mead, Hemp, White.



Subs: Daly, Hampton, Kirby, Toone, Greenwood, Parris, Kelly, England, Scott, Roebuck, Russo, Carter.



Belgium: Evarard, Deloose, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens, Biesmans, Minnaert, Delacauw, Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert.



Subs: Lemey, Vangheluwe, Tysiak, Onzia, Vanmechelen, Tison, Eurlings, Van Kerkhoven, Janssens, Dhont, Missipo.



After that, one quickly became two, with the hosts needing little more than four minutes to double their advantage through Rachel Daly, who was first to react to a loose ball inside the box before lashing into the net.

Captain Leah Williamson capped a majestic midfield display with a goal of her own - via the head of Evrard - to seal a comprehensive victory and kickstart what should prove to be a momentum-building period for the Lionesses.

Some wasteful first-half finishing and a few experimental changes in the second half will give Wiegman some food for thought ahead of next week's fixture against the Netherlands - but her unbeaten streak as manager, now 12 games, was never really under threat.

Fran Kirby - another player returning from a spell on the sidelines - enjoyed a cameo role from the bench, with Wiegman confirming the forward is in a "good place" and will feature in both of England's next two friendly ties.

In tribute to Wiegman's sister, who passed away earlier this month, all England players wore black armbands.

Analysis: Leah Williamson shines in captain's role

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Molineux:

"Choosing to appoint 25-year-old Leah Williamson as permanent captain marked a turning point in the evolution of this England team under Wiegman. She wasn't necessarily the standout choice - albeit with all of the leadership qualities a good captain possesses - but she was the progressive choice.

"There were plenty of candidates with more caps than the Arsenal defender-cum-midfielder, but none as enterprising. And without the fallback of Steph Houghton in the final 23 squad, Williamson's candidacy will be tested. This is a massive undertaking for a player who is only embarking on her second major tournament, having played six minutes of football at the 2019 World Cup in France. Can she rise to the challenge?

"Based on tonight, absolutely. Mature, commanding and direct. The way she plays embodies some of the personality traits she offers as a leader. Teammates clearly respect her - the opposition do the same. She controlled the middle of the park tonight, ran box to box, and connected defence with attack. The double pivot with Keira Walsh is particularly effective and was the source of England's success - a platform to build from. She has enviable energy levels and an adhesive touch, which is the perfect combination for a midfield No 8."

The Lionesses next face a trip to Elland Road where they will host reigning European champions the Netherlands in the second of their three warm-up ties, before travelling to Zurich to take on Switzerland on June 30.

Attention turns to Euro 2022 thereafter, a year later than originally scheduled, where England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley