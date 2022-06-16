England Women were 3-0 winners against Belgium Women at Molineux; Two own goals from Amber Tysiak and Nicky Evrard added to Rachel Daly's strike in the second half; England also face the Netherlands and Switzerland in their pre-Euro 2022 friendlies
Thursday 16 June 2022 23:47, UK
Sarina Wiegman says England Women will "need more ruthlessness" heading into Euro 2022, as Sky Sports analyses the lessons learned from the Lionesses' first warm-up game.
To use the football cliche, it was a game of two halves against Belgium Women at Molineux - plenty of chances but no goals in the first with fewer chances but three goals after the break.
Own goals from Belgium's Amber Tysiak and Nicky Evrard sandwiched a superb Rachel Daly strike to see the Lionesses win 3-0 in their first pre-Euro 2022 friendly.
However, Wiegman - who won the last European Championships with the Netherlands - wants more goals from her side after a frustrating first half.
She said: "The first half, we played well, we created but didn't score. We needed some more depth in the game, runs in behind. We did that a little better in the second half. When you win 3-0 it's enough, but when we go into the Euros we need a little more ruthlessness.
"We have a plan when we play. Of course we want to score the chances, but as long as you don't concede you have time. We dominate the game and then you have to have patience. There comes a moment when we do score that one; yes, we want to do it earlier but in the final third we have to be a little more ruthless.
"The competition in this team is very high. We have opportunities for many players. Now we are also looking for connections. Different qualities in different positions. We're getting a little closer, but we are not all set. Two matches to go. Things can change really quick too, that's what we know in this sport.
"We have a squad of 23 and you can play every single player. I hope I don't get a headache, but they are giving me problems [in selection]."
"The players have supported me so much. The captains came to me and asked me [if they could wear black armbands].
"It just shows that they are such good human beings. The togetherness of this team, we support each other. I thought it was a great gesture. My sister is proud of them, and of us."
Wiegman started the game with a midfield trio of Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway, with the head coach saying of the line-up: "We have to get used to each other a little bit. So, we've tried this before but not very much.
"It's a little different, you could tell sometimes we have to get used to this. Change to the situations and the shape. We need a little more time for this."
Fran Kirby also made her return to the pitch for the first time since February after struggles with illness and injury, having been selected in the 23-player squad on Wednesday.
Wiegman added of the forward: On Kirby: "We're really happy she is with us. She's going well. She was training with Chelsea at the end of the season. We take it day by day now. We make a plan and we see how she recovers.
"So far it has gone well. She's really happy and we're really happy. We don't say 'you have to be here at this stage'. We just have a plan in place and adjust where needed."
Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:
These three friendlies are a chance to - yes pick up wins - but also to produce those tournament-winning glimpses we all want to see. At half-time, the play was certainly there, but the final product was lacking. Was the pressure already starting to show?
Absolutely not. While the second half may not have been chance after chance as the first period was, the clinical edge finally came to the fore. Belgium are ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings are by no means pushovers - a 3-0 win against them is an impressive feat.
Leah Williamson led by example in the middle of the pitch - and at the front and back too for that matter - but it was down the wings where England were the most dangerous. With Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze driving down the channels, the Lionesses were almost playing with four wingers at some points.
Bronze linked up brilliantly with Beth Mead and then Chole Kelly down that right - Kelly in particular showing no ill-effects from her ACL injury and dazzling in her 45 minutes. Lauren Hemp down the left also put in numerous 'blink and you'll miss it' runs, easily beating those Belgium defenders. You almost have to feel sorry for their full-backs.
England's defence, meanwhile, were never really tested. There were only a handful of chances for Belgium with their top goalscorer Tessa Wullaert mostly kept quiet. Mary Earps only made one save late in the game with England still only conceding one goal under Sarina Wiegman.
But some of their chances did come on the counter with England's full-backs pushed high up the field. The Lionesses were sometimes caught in the transition, and were lucky that Belgium did not really have the quality on show to make them count. Although Wiegman likes to play with high-flying full-backs, it could come back to bite them come tournament time if they're not careful.
But one of the improvements in England's goalscoring in the second half did come with the introduction of Alex Greenwood. You would expect her to line-up along Mille Bright at centre-back against Austria in the Euros opener, with the long balls played by the pair a big factor in Belgium's defence eventually being breached. They will be crucial for success this summer.
England continue to impress from set-pieces too. Goals two and three both came from corners as Belgium struggled to clear their lines and the Lionesses looked dangerous in other moments too. Set-pieces could be key in those tight games this summer.
It's clear too that England have a bench of game changers - half-time substitutes Kelly and Greenwood changed the second half. The likes of Beth England, Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris are just a few of the players who also came on and while they may not have had such an impact on Wednesday, can easily change a game themselves.
Those teams who are most successful in tournaments need to lean on their talented squads and Wiegman certainly has that in her locker. Now the players need to make the wins count when it matters.
Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Molineux:
Choosing to appoint 25-year-old Leah Williamson as permanent captain marked a turning point in the evolution of this England team under Wiegman. She wasn't necessarily the standout choice - albeit with all of the leadership qualities a good captain possesses - but she was the progressive choice.
There were plenty of candidates with more caps than the Arsenal defender-cum-midfielder, but none as enterprising. And without the fallback of Steph Houghton in the final 23 squad, Williamson's candidacy will be tested. This is a massive undertaking for a player who is only embarking on her second major tournament, having played six minutes of football at the 2019 World Cup in France. Can she rise to the challenge?
Based on tonight, absolutely. Mature, commanding and direct. The way she plays embodies some of the personality traits she offers as a leader. Teammates clearly respect her - the opposition do the same. She controlled the middle of the park tonight, ran box to box, and connected defence with attack. The double pivot with Keira Walsh is particularly effective and was the source of England's success - a platform to build from. She has enviable energy levels and an adhesive touch, which is the perfect combination for a midfield No 8.
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Group stage
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's
Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley