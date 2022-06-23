Championship 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule: Norwich City start with Cardiff trip

The 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season will get under way on Friday July 29, when play-off finalists Huddersfield host relegated Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

The following day, Norwich begin life back in the second tier with a trip to Cardiff, while newly-promoted Rotherham and Wigan start with home ties against Swansea and Preston respectively. On Sunday July 31, Sunderland host Coventry and on Monday August 1, Watford face Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.

The Championship will continue until matchday 21 on November 12 - by which point teams will have played six midweek rounds of fixtures - when the competition will pause for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But while the Premier League will not resume again until Boxing Day, it will get back up and running just under a month later on Saturday December 10 with a full round of fixtures, which includes the Lancashire derby between Blackburn at Preston at Ewood Park.

There will be three further matchdays before the end of 2022, with matches to be played on New Year's Day, too. Three of the remaining 20 rounds of fixtures will be played in midweek.

The regular season comes to a close on Saturday May 6, with each match kicking off simultaneously at 3pm, and the play-off semi-finals will follow, though dates will be finalised for those fixtures closer to the time. The play-off final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Monday May 29 2023.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 EFL season:

Friday July 29

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 30

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers, 3pm

Blackpool vs Reading, 3pm

Cardiff City vs Norwich City, 3pm

Hull City vs Bristol City, 3pm

Luton Town vs Birmingham City, 3pm

Millwall vs Stoke City, 3pm

Rotherham United vs Swansea City, 3pm

Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End, 3pm

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Sunday July 31



Sunderland vs Coventry City, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports

Monday August 1

Watford vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs Birmingham City

Cardiff City vs QPR

Hull City vs Blackpool

Luton Town vs Norwich City

Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Reading vs Swansea City

Rotherham United vs Stoke City

Sheffield United vs Coventry City

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers

Watford vs Millwall

Here's the final round of fixtures for the 2022/23 EFL season:

Saturday May 6

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Burnley vs Cardiff City, 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Reading, 3pm

Luton Town vs Hull City, 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City, 3pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers, 3pm

Norwich City vs Blackpool, 3pm

Preston North End vs Sunderland, 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol City, 3pm

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion, 3pm

Watford vs Stoke City, 3pm

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United, 3pm

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons will begin on the weekend of July 30. This is one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started, and means teams will have a 12-week break between the seasons.

However, the Championship will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time. As a result, the fixtures taking over the weekend of November 12/13 will be the final ones before players are called up by their countries for the tournament travel to Qatar.

The Championship will then resume on Saturday December 10, eight days before the World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 18.

League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the tournament, though fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the World Cup.

The FA Cup first round proper begins on the weekend of Saturday November 5, with the second round three weeks later and third round on the weekend of Saturday January 7. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 3.

The Carabao Cup begins during the week commencing August 10, with round two a fortnight later and round three during the week commencing November 9. The final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday February 26.

The Papa John's Trophy begins with the first group games on the week commencing August 31. The quarter-finals take place week commencing January 11, the semi-finals during the week commencing February 1 and the final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday March 19 2023.