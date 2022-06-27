Man City expecting a bid from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling as Thomas Tuchel aims to boost frontline

Manchester City are expecting to field an opening offer from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling after Thomas Tuchel engaged the England international over how he'd fit in at Stamford Bridge.

The forward heads a shortlist of the manager's attacking targets and enters the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions, who are grateful for his service and will not obstruct his desire for greater minutes and status elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola has repeatedly stated "I don't like to keep players that are unhappy" and is open to allowing Sterling's exit this summer, even to a rival, on condition that an acceptable bid in the region of £50m is tabled.

Tuchel is desperate to add a decisive edge in the final third to cure Chelsea's goalscoring issues.

Sterling would offer the German a guaranteed threat - he has directly contributed a combined 165 goals in the division in 320 appearances for Liverpool and City - as well as tactical flexibility and experience.

The 27-year-old believes he is in the decisive phase of his career and wants to make a significant contribution on and off the pitch.

He has held respectful discussions with City in this regard and a decision on his future will revolve around the influence he will be able to have - especially in the big matches.

Tuchel contacting Sterling and spelling out his vision speaks to how serious Chelsea's interest is. They have also tracked Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Everton's Richarlison.

The fact that City can cede two attackers to members of the 'Big Six' - Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal for £45m and potentially Sterling to Stamford Bridge - without trepidation is a sign of their solid recruitment and the gap that exists between the clubs.

Intra-league transfers at the top end of the table are set to become more common as European teams struggle to financially compete with their English counterparts.

Chelsea are considering rivalling Tottenham for Everton's Richarlison.

The Blues are interested in the Brazil striker as a potential replacement for Inter Milan-bound Romelu Lukaku.

Spurs are very keen on Richarlison and the Toffees are braced for them to bid - but he is also one of several options Chelsea are looking at to improve their front-line.

Thomas Tuchel could sign as many as three new forwards, with interest in Man City's Raheem Sterling and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who is soon to be out of contract.

In defence, Chelsea are also targeting two centre-backs having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and are keen on bringing their former academy graduate Nathan Ake back to the club.

Sky in Italy have already reported Chelsea's interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

