Jill Scott embarks on 10th major tournament with England | 'Euros will be rollercoaster ride'

By the time we sit down it is almost 9.30 at night. She had a 6am pick-up, a four-hour delay at the airport and she's still wet from the post-dinner team walk in the rain where, for the record, she was one of the only players not in a coat – 'you can't take the Sunderland out of the girl' etc.

Jill Scott is, as ever, a walking bundle of warmth, positivity and fun.

The 10 major tournament appearances and 156 caps have taught her to appreciate every moment, even if it's in a departure lounge not knowing when a replacement pilot might arrive. "It went pretty quickly," she says. "I just had a cup of tea and as we were all back home this weekend it was quite nice to catch up with the girls."

If that's the most disruptive thing to happen over the next few weeks then the Lionesses can think themselves lucky - major tournaments have a habit of throwing up the unexpected. Having people who can embrace the unpredictable and unforeseen and take it in their stride, in Scott's case a very long one, could prove crucial if England are to win a first major trophy.

Image: Jill Scott was an unused substitute in England's 5-1 friendly victory over the Netherlands

She's certainly ready for the ride: "I am so excited, I'm like a kid again. It's an incredible feeling to be going into a home euros with such a talented squad. I'm so excited for this journey, it's like going on a rollercoaster and I am going to be the one at the back with my hands up in the air.

"I want to go and enjoy it all take it all in. I don't want to miss a second - I am going to have my eyes open at the back of this ride."

It's taken a bit of time but there is an acceptance from Scott, who is currently without a club next season after leaving Manchester City, that as much as she feels she still can at 35 she's unlikely to play every minute of every game: "I'm really hoping during this tournament I can be a big help off the pitch as well. It's no secret that I haven't had a massive amount of game time over the last year for England but I am trying to help the girls in other ways too.

"Maybe a bit of tactical stuff in midfield or just being there for them to speak to and offload on - playing in tournaments is difficult, especially when you get to game six or game seven."

That said, 16 years on from her debut Scott is as eager as ever to make a playing impact: "I still massively believe that I can add value on the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton manager Hope Powell believes that Sarina Wiegman has picked a talented squad for Euro 2022, despite not including Steph Houghton.

"I don't want people thinking I am solely here for off-pitch involvement. I'm training everyday at such a high standard, I made sure I was fit [having missed the end of the WSL season with a knee injury] and ready to compete for a place and then got picked, so I think it's kind of finding that balance.

"In every training session I'm going to push myself, I think it's so important that you bring that energy and that professionalism. I'm hoping I can just kind of have an overall role. I don't know how the tournament is going to pan out but if I'm needed I'll be ready."

Image: Jill Scott training with the Lionesses at England's training base St George's Park

Scott certainly showed that willingness in her performance against Spain earlier this year, holding her own against the Ballon d'Or winner Alexis Putellas in the Arnold Clark Cup. "I think that was kind of good for myself, I hadn't had a lot of game time at Man City and then I was called upon to start against one of the best teams, playing against some of the best players in the world.

"I thought I did alright and although I'm 35 now, I feel good. I think that's down to the training and expertise, I have to keep pushing."

Whatever part Scott plays over the next few weeks there is no doubting the impact she's had on her sport. Whilst some of the England squad might be a little hesitant about the prospect of being thrust in the spotlight during a home Euros, Scott will, no doubt, cope effortlessly with the pressure.

"I love people," she says. "I love having conversations so I don't mind at all. I love talking about football and meeting new people."

Anyone who has listened to her podcast will testify to that. She's clearly revered and trusted by her former and current teammates to open up. "Some of those stories should have been edited out," she jokes. In reality, it was the unedited, completely authentic version of Scott that she set out to reveal.

Image: Jill Scott competing for England against North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying

She also understands what is at stake over the next few weeks aside from results. Scott knows this is a game-changing moment for women's football in this country. The midfielder is using her status to help sustain that interest and emotional connection with a group of players she believes can go and make history.

There's one more challenge before the tournament starts, as England take on Switzerland on Thursday with Scott hoping to make her first appearance since being confirmed in Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad. She finishes by saying: "It's 'dare to dream' time, because being in this squad for so long, the only thing that's missing is a gold medal."

