Sarina Weigman: England manager plays down her side's comprehensive win over Netherlands at Elland Road

England manager Sarina Weigman played down the importance of her side's comprehensive 5-1 win over the Netherlands in terms of their European Championships credentials.

A message was sent out by the Lionesses to the rest of Europe after the reigning Euros champions were dispatched by Wiegman's side - with substitute Beth Mead scoring twice and Lauren Hemp scoring and registering two assists at Elland Road.

Lucy Bronze and Ella Toone also ended up on the scoresheet as England's depth in attack reigned supreme - and while Weigman accepts the expectation on this summer's host nation will go higher after this win, there is nothing to celebrate yet.

"We've spoken about that, there are many favourites - we are one of them," she said in her post-match press conference. "We know where we want to go to.

Image: Lauren Hemp celebrates with Beth Mead for England

"We stick to strategy or plans, whether we lose or win. If we would have lost today, we know where we can improve in our style of play.

"The expectation will go higher but now is a moment. We had the Arnold Clark Cup which was close too. We have to improve a couple of bits."

She also told ITV: "I don't think we are there because some things didn't go well and we have to improve that too, so we will start working on that on Monday."

Image: Lucy Bronze celebrates with England team-mates after scoring against Netherlands

England fell behind in Leeds as Lieke Martens headed past Mary Earps from a corner, which was just the third goal the Lionesses have conceded in Wiegman's reign. Though the Lionesses head coach was delighted with the reaction from her team.

"It was a good learning moment that we came from behind and conceded a goal. We haven't done that since September, since I came in. It's good to see the reaction from the team and bring the game to the level we should be able to play.

"It's not frustrating, it gave me the question of what was going on. Netherlands gave us a hard time too. Tactically we needed to do a little different, in possession and out of possession, we are good at high ball tempo and playing runs behind. We didn't do that, it was too low and did that a lot better the second half."

Holland's Parsons: England should be favourites

Netherlands manager Mark Parsons was full of praise for England, claiming it is "very hard" to see why the Lionesses aren't favourites as home nation.

The English-born manager - whose side only started their training camp this week and played their first pre-tournament friendly against the Lionesses - took responsibility for risking his players after little preparation time

"England will be favourites in the Euros," he said. "Where they are, the quality of players, the home crowd, the resources the WSL has been putting in, the work the clubs have been doing - it all comes together and it's very hard to see they're not favourites.

Image: Mark Parsons believes England are favourites for the Euros

"They're very, very good. I think opponents watching the last 30 minutes will be worried. You have a top, top coach that's been there and won it. Arjan [Veurink] and Sarina are doing some strong work."

Parsons - who came through Woking's academy as a player - hung up his boots and one of his first coaching roles saw him take charge of Chelsea's reserve team, while he also coached Reece James and Mason Mount in the Blues' U8s team.

The 35-year-old highlighted the influence of the Women's Super League - and Sky Sports' role in broadcasting it - as one of the reasons why the Lionesses could be more successful this summer.

"Eleven years ago, I left England and at that point, it felt like giving women's football what it deserved is a responsibility and now people are looking at it as an opportunity to develop world-class players and make money. It's an investment, the Women's Super League has led the way.

"Sky Sports are putting big investment by showing women's football - which is what this is about. The [Dutch] Eredivisie's doing good work but between the Euros and the pound, the investment is big.

"It's paying off for the national team. They're a fun team, a great team and we're going to be much more prepared the next time we face them."

