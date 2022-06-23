England Women 5-1 Netherlands Women: Lionesses make big statement in Euro 2022 credentials

England sent out a real statement of their Euro 2022 credentials by thrashing reigning champions Netherlands 5-1 in Leeds.

In front of 19,000 fans at a raucous Elland Road, the Lionesses had found themselves in a rare situation by going behind under Sarina Weigman, as Lieke Martens headed the Dutch in front from a corner midway through the opening period.

But Lucy Bronze's cross hauled England level before half-time - before a dramatic start to the second half.

Within the space of a minute, Sherida Spitse missed a penalty for the Dutch after Alex Greenwood brought down substitute Danielle van de Donk - before substitute Beth Mead tapped home a cross from the impressive Lauren Hemp - who came to life later in the half.

Image: Netherlands' Lynn Wilms challenges England's Fran Kirby

Hemp set up Ella Toone who curled home a third - before the Manchester City winger struck home from close range for the Lionesses' fourth. Mead capitalised on more questionable Dutch defending by twisting and turning in the box - before adding a fifth.

With star striker Ellen White missing through coronavirus, a lot of the attacking focus was whether Hemp could star as the Lionesses' main influence up front - and it was last season's PFA Young Player of the Year who showed the most intent in the early stages.

Hemp headed Fran Kirby's cross wide in the opening exchanges of the game, before nearly earning a freak goal as she closed down Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal's punt forward but the ricocheted clearance bounced just wide.

England match ratings England: Earps 7; Bronze 7, Bright 6, Greenwood 5, Daly 6; Williamson (c) 7, Walsh 6; Kelly 6, Kirby 7, Hemp 9; England 6

Subs: Mead 8 (for Kelly, h/t), Stanway 6 (for Greenwood 63), Toone 7 (for Kirby 63), Russo 6 (for England 63), Carter 6 (for Daly 75), Parris n/a (for Hemp 81)

Subs not used: Stokes, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Scott, Roebuck

Player of the Match: Lauren Hemp (England)

Attendance: 19,365

At the other end, Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps pulled off a great save from close range to deny Lineth Beerensteyn, who got onto the end of Jill Roord's deflected effort and twisted to fire at goal.

And it wasn't long until the reigning European champions were ahead in what was a promising spell for the Dutch. Roord's corner found Martens at the front post, with the Barcelona hotshot - soon to join PSG - expertly beating Keira Walsh to the ball.

Image: Lieke Mertens celebrates putting the Dutch in front at Elland Road

One nearly became two as Beerensteyn ran through on goal but Rachel Daly - making her 50th cap in her hometown - sprinted back to intervene and clear.

The Lionesses managed to step the trend and the promising Kirby won a free-kick on the edge of the area after jinking and turning well - but Alex Greenwood's set-piece was well held by Van Veenendaal.

And the Lionesses found themselves level just 10 minutes before the break, Jackie Groenen's poor touch allowed Kirby to drive at goal and the ball was recycled to Bronze down the right. Barcelona's new right-back appeared to mis-hit her cross but it ended up flying into Van Veenendaal's top corner.

It was the much-needed boost the Lionesses needed before the break - and Wiegman's side came out strong at the interval.

Image: England celebrate levelling through Lucy Bronze's bizarre goal

Hemp got down the left and her deflected shot found substitute Mead at the back post - but the Arsenal winger's touch let her down.

But it was another half-time substitute that brought the Netherlands back in front. Van de Donk burst clear down the right and Greenwood was caught the wrong side of the former Arsenal player. VAR took its time to award the spot-kick but it was all in vain as Spitse put her spot-kick wide.

In a dramatic twist, England went up the other end and took the lead themselves, with Walsh playing Hemp down the left and crossing for Mead - who made no mistake that time at the back post.

Suddenly, Elland Road was bouncing and Hemp was pulling the strings for the Lionesses. She teed up Kirby in the Dutch half, but the returning attacker took too long to pull the trigger in the box and a good chance went begging for the hosts.

Image: Sherida Spitse missed a penalty for Netherlands just before England's second

The Netherlands brought on Women's Super League record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema off the bench at the hour mark for more attacking impetus but it was England who stayed on top.

Snapshots from Hemp and Daly were relatively easy work for Van Veenendaal, who had to save well from Mead at the back post following another superb delivery from England's No 11.

Image: Beth Mead celebrates with England team-mate Lauren Hemp after scoring against Netherlands

Hemp suddenly got the goal and assist she deserved. First, she set up Toone who curled home her 11th goal in 14 games at international level, though questions should be asked about Van Veenendaal - who let the ball bounce past her.

England went for the fourth straight away. Toone hit the post from Bronze's cross but the Netherlands failed to clear their lines - leaving Hemp with a close-range finish.

And with the clock edging close to 90, the Lionesses weren't done yet - as Mead scored a fine solo goal after Russo saw a close-range effort blocked.

It could have been more for the Lionesses - as Toone saw an even later effort saved at the back post and Russo hit the crossbar in the last kick of the game - but full-time brought a joyous 'Sweet Caroline' at Elland Road, with the belief that football could be coming home metaphorically, as well as literally, this summer.

Analysis: No Hemp, no party - England need her on the ball

Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz at Elland Road:

If it wasn't clear before, it is now. Lauren Hemp is England's best player going into the European Championships and her form will dictate how well the Lionesses do on home soil.

This 5-1 victory over the Netherlands shows exactly why Weigman needs to get the best out of her. In the first half, Hemp barely got involved in the game after the first five minutes and England were devoid of ideas going forward.

But the second half was a Hemp masterclass. Last season's Young PFA Player of the Year drove at opponents, placed clever intricate passes to team-mates - and ended up with a goal and two assists.

Image: England winger Lauren Hemp impressed at Elland Road

Of course, the Lionesses have other talents at their disposal. Millie Bright is key at the back, Leah Williamson dictates matters from midfield - with Beth Mead and Ellen White also tasked with chipping in up front.

But Mead appears to unlock all these players - no other player carries the influence she does.

Legendary England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley wore a shirt with "Lauren Hemp is my spirit animal" at Elland Road - she'll carry the spirit of the nation too.

England conclude their Euro 2022 preparations when they visit Switzerland on Thursday, in what is their final friendly before the tournament begins on July 6. That evening, the Lionesses host Austria at Old Trafford.

