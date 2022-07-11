Women's Euros 2022 preview: Germany face Spain in potential Group B decider while Denmark play Finland

Germany take on Spain in one of the most eye-catching encounters of the group stages after both sides sealed convincing wins in their opening games; Denmark are also in action against Finland as the Women's Euros 2022 continues
Monday 11 July 2022 21:04, UK
Germany and Spain meet in the stand-out match of the second round of fixtures at the Women's Euros, while Denmark and Finland do battle for third in Group B.
Germany and Spain is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the group stages, and could have significance for England, as the result might decide the Lionesses' quarter-final opponents.
Record eight-time winners Germany got off to a flying start in the tournament by thrashing Denmark 4-0 at Brentford Community Stadium. Meanwhile, favourites Spain were similarly impressive in their opening encounter, as they eased past Finland 4-1 win, despite conceding an early goal.
It would be unwise to expect a repeat from either side against significantly tougher opposition - indeed Germany were one of only two sides, along with England, to open with a clean sheet - but the game in Brentford is still sure to be a major draw.
Spain have never beaten Germany, but came close at the Arnold Clark Cup in February, drawing 1-1.
Team news: Germany striker Lea Schuller has been ruled out of match against Spain in Brentford after testing positive for Covid.
Spain coach Jorge Vilda doubted Schuller's absence would be a major factor.
"Germany does not depend on any one player, they have a top-class squad," he told reporters before a training session. "I don't think it will change the match. They have plenty of options."
Spain remain without midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas after she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of the tournament, which ruled her out of the Euros.
Gernany trio Marina Hegering, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch are one booking away from a suspension, while Spain's Irene Paredes will also miss the next match if she picks up a yellow card.
Denmark and Finland are likely playing for third place after heavy defeats in their opening group B matches.
The Danes will have to find a way past Finland's Tinja-Riikka Korpela, who made nine saves in the opening fixture, more than any other keeper.
Denmark, who were finalists in the 2017 Euros final, need a win to keep any hope alive that they will avoid failing to progress from the group stages for the first time since 2009.
Team news: Kathrine Moller Kuhl is unavailable for Denmark as she is suspended after receiving a red card in their 4-0 defeat to Germany. The 19-year-old is expected to be replaced in midfield by Sanne Troelsgaard.
