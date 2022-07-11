Women's Euros 2022 preview: Germany face Spain in potential Group B decider while Denmark play Finland

Germany and Spain meet in the stand-out match of the second round of fixtures at the Women's Euros, while Denmark and Finland do battle for third in Group B.

Germany vs Spain: Top contenders fight it out for top spot

Germany and Spain is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the group stages, and could have significance for England, as the result might decide the Lionesses' quarter-final opponents.

Record eight-time winners Germany got off to a flying start in the tournament by thrashing Denmark 4-0 at Brentford Community Stadium. Meanwhile, favourites Spain were similarly impressive in their opening encounter, as they eased past Finland 4-1 win, despite conceding an early goal.

Image: Spain beat Finland 4-1 last time out

It would be unwise to expect a repeat from either side against significantly tougher opposition - indeed Germany were one of only two sides, along with England, to open with a clean sheet - but the game in Brentford is still sure to be a major draw.

Spain have never beaten Germany, but came close at the Arnold Clark Cup in February, drawing 1-1.

Team news: Germany striker Lea Schuller has been ruled out of match against Spain in Brentford after testing positive for Covid.

Image: Lea Schueller was on target for Germany against Denmark

Spain coach Jorge Vilda doubted Schuller's absence would be a major factor.

"Germany does not depend on any one player, they have a top-class squad," he told reporters before a training session. "I don't think it will change the match. They have plenty of options."

Spain remain without midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas after she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of the tournament, which ruled her out of the Euros.

Gernany trio Marina Hegering, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch are one booking away from a suspension, while Spain's Irene Paredes will also miss the next match if she picks up a yellow card.

Denmark vs Finland: Underdogs do battle for third

Image: Denmark last failed to progress from the group stages in 2009

Denmark and Finland are likely playing for third place after heavy defeats in their opening group B matches.

The Danes will have to find a way past Finland's Tinja-Riikka Korpela, who made nine saves in the opening fixture, more than any other keeper.

Denmark, who were finalists in the 2017 Euros final, need a win to keep any hope alive that they will avoid failing to progress from the group stages for the first time since 2009.

Team news: Kathrine Moller Kuhl is unavailable for Denmark as she is suspended after receiving a red card in their 4-0 defeat to Germany. The 19-year-old is expected to be replaced in midfield by Sanne Troelsgaard.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 5-1 Italy

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group A: England v Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick-off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley