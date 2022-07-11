Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves reject £25m bid from Everton for midfielder

Wolves have rejected a bid worth £25m including add-ons from Everton for midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

After spending last season on loan at Sheffield United, Gibbs-White is back in pre-season and scored in Wolves' 3-0 victory at the weekend.

As it stands, Wolves believe the England Under-21 international can be a big player for Bruno Lage's side this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White levels the score with Bristol City after this brilliant acrobatic volley.

Gibbs-White is a product of the Wolves academy and broke into the first-team in January 2017. The midfielder has featured 86 times for Wolves since then, but has only made 20 Premier League appearances in the past three seasons.

Last season, Gibbs-White was used in a more attacking role at Sheffield United and scored 12 goals in 37 matches in the Championship - with the Blades reaching the play-off semi-finals where they lost to promoted Nottingham Forest.

Everton's business so far

Image: James Tarkowski has signed a four-year deal at Everton

Frank Lampard's Toffees have only made one signing in this summer transfer window so far - the free signing of former Burnley defender James Tarkowski on a four-year deal.

Sky Sports News revealed in June that Everton are admirers of fellow midfielder Harry Winks, who has been told by Tottenham to find a new club this summer.

The Toffees have lost Brazilian striker Richarlison to Spurs in a £60m transfer, while Newcastle have been warned off winger Anthony Gordon.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.