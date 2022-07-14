Transfer Talk Podcast: Chelsea start spending spree with arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Listen and subscribe on:

What's going on at Chelsea?

Image: Raheem Sterling has completed his transfer to Chelsea

Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by football writer and podcaster Sam Tighe as Chelsea get their spending spree underway.

Raheem Sterling has joined from Manchester City, with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly set to arrive as well. They discuss that as well as West Ham's striker hunt, with Armando Broja and Gianluca Scamacca at the top of David Moyes' wishlist.

Spanish football journalist Toni Juanmarti joins the show to chat about all things Barcelona as they get set to announce the arrival of Raphinha, but will Robert Lewandowski follow him into the Nou Camp?

Plus, Dharmesh discusses the latest business at Manchester United as they close on a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Image: Lisandro Martinez has made 120 appearances for Ajax, scoring six goals

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs throughout the summer transfer window.

Don't forget to subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement, the Scottish Football Podcast and the EFL podcast when the new season kicks off.

Until then, follow our live Transfer Centre with all the latest transfer news, the latest Football Rumours among the Premier League's biggest clubs - as well as all the completed deals done in the window so far.