West Ham make bids for Chelsea's Armando Broja and Lille's Amadou Onana

West Ham have made bids for Chelsea forward Armando Broja and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, as David Moyes attempts to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The Hammers have proposed a deal worth £30m to Chelsea for striker Broja, 20, who scored nine goals in 38 games in all competitions on loan at Southampton last season.

It is thought West Ham are prepared to pay £25m up front for the Albania international. Negotiations continue between the clubs, with Broja currently on tour with Chelsea in the USA, which stops next in Las Vegas. He picked up a knock this week but it is not thought to be serious.

West Ham have been among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Broja this summer including Everton, Newcastle and Southampton.

Moyes is also in search of a boost in midfield and West Ham have made an improved, third offer for Onana. The latest bid is thought to be around £32.3m (€38m) plus add-ons and Lille are seriously considering the offer.

Image: West Ham target Amadou Onana

They signed 20-year-old Onana from Hamburg for €7m last summer so stand to make a significant profit on the Belgium international who made 11 starts and 21 sub appearances in France's Ligue 1 last season.

West Ham's first signing of the summer window was defender Nayef Aguerd, who joined from Rennes for £30m, and they also activated an option to buy goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for £7.75m from Paris Saint-Germain after his successful loan stint last season.

Moyes is looking to improve his squad ahead of a season that will see West Ham combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

