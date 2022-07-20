England talking points: Lionesses' character shines against Spain with Keira Walsh key to comeback

England's character shines through

Image: England's character helped them reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Wednesday's quarter-final was the toughest test Sarina Wiegman's England have faced so far. As soon as Spain scored, this was the time where everything they have learned under the Dutch coach was about to come into play.

In previous tournaments, the Lionesses may have become overawed by the occasion. Much of the almost 29,000-strong crowd at the Amex were backing England, and often at times, got on their backs when things were not going well. This has rarely - if ever - happened to the Lionesses under Wiegman.

They were also facing a Spain side who tried everything in their arsenal to disrupt an in-form England. They had the better possession, more shots and tried other tactics too, but England's mental toughness won the day.

It could almost be dubbed 'the Sarina effect'. This is exactly the kinds of situations she was bought in to navigate, making the Lionesses better at riding through those tough moments - or this case, almost entire games - and still come out on top.

While England did go into the fixture as favourites, Spain were the bookies bet before Alexia Putellas was ruled out with an ACL injury. La Roja are the first team the Lionesses have faced this tournament who are ranked above them and their character to reach the semi-finals under such pressure cannot be underestimated.

"It's definitely one to be proud of," winning goalscorer Georgia Stanway told the BBC after the game. "It just shows the level we are at. We get a setback and we come back. Job done."

Every player and even Wiegman herself said during the build-up that the manager's absence due to Covid-19 had not interrupted preparations, and neither did the UK's unprecedented heatwave. For a while, some may have whispered that they were mitigating factors, but in reality, neither had a contribution to the outcome either way.

The Lionesses faced their biggest test so far and passed. Perhaps not with flying colours, but that will not matter now.

While the singing and celebrations will go on for another few hours yet among the England camp, immediate focus will turn to next week's semi-final when dawn breaks tomorrow. The Lionesses will have two extra days of rest than either Sweden or Belgium - who play on Friday. They must make that preparation count.

Charlotte Marsh

Walsh key in England turnaround

Image: Keira Walsh was key in England's turnaround

For much of normal time, Keira Walsh found herself unable to influence the game. Spain, wary of her ability to dictate proceedings from the base of midfield, hounded and harried her in possession, their pressing ensuring she had no time to settle on the ball.

As they started to tire, though, Walsh took advantage.

The 25-year-old, finally able to find space for herself as England searched for their equaliser and Spain became stretched, began doing the things she does best, carving the opposition open and providing the ammunition her team-mates needed.

She was involved in the build-up to the equalising goal, a key figure in the patient build-up play which allowed Lauren Hemp to cross for Alessia Russo to set up fellow substitute Ella Toone.

Image: England's Ella Toone equalised at the end of the second half

From then on, she ran the game, showing off her full repertoire of distribution as she did it.

In stoppage time at the end of normal time, there was a sublime, diagonal pass to release Chloe Kelly on England's right. Not long after that, a brilliant through-ball for Hemp sent her Manchester City team-mate scampering into the Spain box.

Walsh even claimed the assist for the winner, feeding Georgia Stanway to charge forward and score in sensational style. Stanway's strike ensures her name will dominate the headlines, but it was Walsh who laid the groundwork for the turnaround.

England will hope the injury which forced her off in the closing stages was no more than cramp. They will need her back at her best when they take on Sweden on Belgium in the last four.

Nick Wright

Spain dirsupt England's rhythm - until Toone pops up

Most of the talk about England's opponents ahead of the quarter-final was about their technical ability, patient passing, and their domination of the ball.

It was, largely, a very different set of characteristics which took them six minutes from victory against the Lionesses at the Amex Stadium.

Under-fire Jorge Vilda finally brought some pragmatism - although it was far from pretty - into his side's play, and it came close to paying dividends.

Spain were still Spain, and completed over 180 passes more than their hosts by the full-time whistle, but they had outpassed Germany in the group stages - and still ended up being comprehensively beaten.

This time, they showcased the other half of the game, including a sprinkling of the dark arts, and it nearly paid off. Right from goalkeeper Sandra Panos' delayed goal kicks, to tactical fouls to disrupt England's rhythm, to doubling up on Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead and keeping Ellen White isolated up front.

Spain had looked naive against Germany, dominating the game but losing to two simple goals without ever threatening to score themselves.

It was very different from the streetwise Spain we saw against England in Brighton - but once their resistance was finally broken by Toone eight minutes from time, the Lionesses' tails were up and the Spain train finally ran out of steam.

Ron Walker

Hemp, Mead struggle to have an influence

Image: Lauren Hemp did not show her best against Spain

England's frontline going into this game had the tournament's top scorer, the country's soon-to-be record scorer and one of the best young players on the planet.

Each of the trio of Beth Mead, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp were either out-schemed or were not at their best on a night England had their struggles.

Ona Batlle still possesses Hemp's soccer soul despite the result, while White's position in the starting XI comes under huge scrutiny going into the semi-finals due to the international emergence of Alessia Russo.

Spain showed how to deal with each threat individually, causing huge problems for England's attack collectively.

It can be argued England have only started one of their last seven games with conviction. That kind of trepidation could be punished in the final four.

Anton Toloui

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany vs Austria - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France vs Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England v Sweden or Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany or Austria v France or Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley