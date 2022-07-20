England Women 2-1 Spain Women (AET): Georgia Stanway's extra-time stunner sees Lionesses into Euro 2022 semi-finals

Georgia Stanway's extra-time stunner capped off a remarkable comeback from England as they beat Spain 2-1 to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

Spain frustrated the Lionesses for much of the opening 90 minutes. They had the better of the possession and shots, as well as using other time-stalling techniques to stop England from reaching their full potential in an ill-tempered encounter in Brighton.

They took the lead shortly after the break too, with VAR denying England an opener and a penalty shout in the first half. Half-time substitute Athenea del Castillo expertly beat Rachel Daly on the right, before cutting the ball back for Esther Gonzalez. The Spain striker then made no mistake in firing past Mary Earps.

It was the first goal England had conceded at Euro 2022, and up until the 84th minute, looked to be making an early exit from their home tournament. But substitute Ella Toone popped up to slot home Alessia Russo's nod down, sending the game into extra-time.

Spain felt aggrieved by the equaliser being given as they thought Russo had fouled captain Irene Parades in the build-up, but neither referee Stephanie Frappart or VAR felt the same. Spain's substitute goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez was shown a yellow card for dissent while on the bench.

The pendulum continued to swing England's way, roared on by the almost 29,000-strong crowd at the Amex Stadium, as a stunning hit from Stanway sealed the win. Keira Walsh fed her former Manchester City team-mate before the midfield unleashed an unstoppable effort from 20 yards, seeing England through in fine fashion.

"It's definitely one to be proud of. I'll always remember today. We put in a massive, massive shift," Stanway told the BBC after the game. "Unreal. It just shows the level we are at. We get a setback and we come back. Job done."

Image: England's Ella Toone equalised late in the second half

The Lionesses will now face either Sweden or Belgium in their semi-final on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. As for Spain, they have failed to make it past the quarter-final stage for a third successive European Championships.

It was a largely cagey first half, with neither side wanting to give away the advantage. However, Spain did see the better of the possession, but created little with it.

Inside 10 minutes, Ellen White sent a header flying wide after a superb free-kick from Beth Mead, although the offside flag was up. Just after, Mariona Caldentey fired from 20 yards out, but it went straight at Earps.

Image: Spain's Esther Gonzalez celebrates after opening the scoring for Spain

England thought they had taken the lead just before the break as the Amex's wild celebrations were brought to an abrupt halt. White converted a free-kick from close range, but the offside flag was up. VAR did not overturn the decision, with Lucy Bronze deemed to have interfered with play from an offside position.

VAR again agreed with the on-field decision on the hour as England's big shout for a penalty was again waved away. Lauren Hemp went down inside the area after a coming together with Ona Batlle, but referee Frappart did not give the spot-kick.

Image: England had penalty appeals turned away after Lauren Hemp went to ground in the second half

Spain could have added a second with an audacious chip from Del Castillo on the right wing, forcing a pawed save from Earps. Soon after, England saw two attempts blocked before Hemp blazed her effort over the bar in what looked to be the epitome of England's evening.

But then, the fightback began as Toone slotted the Lionesses level before Stanway's stunner saw the Lionesses ahead. Spain pushed for an equaliser to force penalties but England's defence stood firm, sending them into the final four.

Keep up with all the latest from Euro 2022 across Sky Sports and Sky Sports News this summer.

Coverage will be anchored by Sky Sports WSL presenter Caroline Barker, alongside Jessica Creighton and Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Karen Carney, Sue Smith, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Laura Bassett will give analysis throughout the tournament.

They will also be joined by experienced England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan.

The pundits and presenters will work from the Sky Sports Women's Euro 2022 Mobile Presentation Bus, which will follow the Sky Sports News team around the country to the various stadiums where matches are being played.

In addition, Sky Sports' Essential Football Podcast will be rebranded for the tournament to Sky Sports Women's Euros Podcast from 21 June. Hosted by Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui, it will feature exclusive news and player interviews in addition to a strong programme line-up around the tournament.

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany v Austria - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden v Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France v Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley