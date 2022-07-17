England's Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, dates and potential route for the tournament

We look at England's Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.

The Lionesses are the host nation this summer and won their group with a 100 per cent record - and now, what lies ahead for Sarina Wiegman's side?

Quarter-finals...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England international Fern Whelan says although England are in form they still have to be wary of higher ranked teams such as Germany and Netherlands

Quarter-final 1: England vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium - Wednesday July 20

And beyond... the semi-finals...

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Netherlands/Switzerland/Sweden/Portugal/Iceland/Belgium/Italy - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane - Tuesday July 26

The final at Wembley...

Can the Lionesses replicate the England men's side and reach the final at Wembley?

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley - Sunday July 31