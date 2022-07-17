England's Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, dates and potential route for the tournament

England's next game against Spain in Euro 2022's first quarter-final will be played at Brighton's Amex Stadium on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm
Sunday 17 July 2022 17:16, UK
We look at England's Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.
The Lionesses are the host nation this summer and won their group with a 100 per cent record - and now, what lies ahead for Sarina Wiegman's side?
Quarter-final 1: England vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium - Wednesday July 20
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Netherlands/Switzerland/Sweden/Portugal/Iceland/Belgium/Italy - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane - Tuesday July 26
Can the Lionesses replicate the England men's side and reach the final at Wembley?
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley - Sunday July 31