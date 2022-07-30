EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win

Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.

However, they went a goal down just minutes into the second half when Romaine Sawyers struck on his Bluebirds debut.

Perry Ng was then sent off for a second bookable offence but Norwich were unable to capitalise on the man advantage - which lasted only 12 minutes in any case before captain Grant Hanley was dismissed for picking up a second yellow card.

Charlie Cresswell's double saw Millwall top of the fledgling table after beating Stoke 2-0 with the centre-half scoring in both halves on his debut.

The Lions sit just above the Tigers in the table after a late goal saw Hull beat Bristol City 2-1.

Andreas Weimann continued his goalscoring form from last season to put the Robins in front at the half-hour mark but Hull came from behind to earn their first three points of the season thanks to Ozan Tufan's second-half penalty and Jean Michael Seri's deflected stoppage-time strike.

Blackburn also got off to a winning start as Lewis Travis' goal made the difference to beat QPR and Callum Connolly scored in the ninth minute for Blackpool to secure a 1-0 win against Reading.

Swansea came from behind to draw 1-1 with newly-promoted Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers came second in League One last season and took the lead through Chiedozie Ogbene 16 minutes in before Harry Darling pulled one back 20 minutes later to share the spoils.

Last season's League One champions Wigan picked up a point after being held to a goalless draw against Preston, who had Ched Evans dismissed late on, while Luton were also held to 0-0 draw by Birmingham.

Sky Bet League One

Conor Hourihane marked his Derby debut by scoring a late winner as the Rams began life in Sky Bet League One with victory over Oxford.

Interim boss Liam Rosenior looked set for a frustrating afternoon as his side sought to adapt following relegation from the second tier.

But Hourihane hit a fine finish with just 10 minutes remaining to seal a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Forest Green, promoted from League Two, also celebrated a late winner at Bristol Rovers to take three points on their debut at this level.

Jordan Moore-Taylor's goal broke the deadlock, but Rovers levelled through Aaron Collins, only for Regan Hendry to strike late on and earn a 2-1 victory for Forest Green.

Peterborough, relegated alongside Derby last term, came from two goals behind to open their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Cheltenham.

An unfortunate Frankie Kent own goal and an Alfie May effort had the home side in the driving seat at half-time.

But Grant McCann's men hit back after the interval, Jack Marriott halving the deficit before a brace from skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris secured the points.

While Derby and Posh kicked off with victories, Barnsley - who also dropped down from the Championship - were beaten 1-0 at Plymouth as Finn Isaac Azaz's goal on the stroke of half-time proved the winner.

Former Manchester City youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored twice as 10-man Sheffield Wednesday battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Goals from Connor Ogilvie and Michael Jacobs for the visitors had twice cancelled out strikes from Marvin Johnson and Dele-Bashiru before Colby Bishop put Pompey ahead for the first time.

Dele-Bashiru's second of the afternoon secured a share of the spoils for the Owls, who then had Lee Gregory sent off in stoppage time.

Wycombe also hit three as goals from David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti and Josh Scowen secured a comfortable 3-0 success over Burton.

Two late goals saw Accrington and Charlton share the spoils in a 2-2 draw after Korede Adedoyin levelled for the hosts after the Addicks thought they had won it through Miles Leaburn's late effort.

Scott Fraser had earlier opened the scoring for Charlton, with Sean McConville's leveller setting up the grandstand finish.

Nathan Smith and Connor Hall scored as Port Vale came from behind to beat Fleetwood 2-1 at Vale Park, the visitors having taken an early lead through Daniel Batty.

Harvey Knibbs hit the only goal of the game as Cambridge beat MK Dons 1-0, while Morecambe-Shrewsbury ended goalless.

Lincoln drew 1-1 at home to Exeter, who had led through Sam Nombe only for Tom Hopper to level, with Ipswich coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Bolton, Lee Evans cancelling out Aaron Morley's penalty.

Sky Bet League Two

Stockport's return to Sky Bet League Two ended in disappointment and a 3-2 home defeat to Barrow.

County, pre-season favourites to complete a second successive promotion having made the step up from the National League, paid for a poor first half at Edgeley Park.

Josh Gordon gave the Cumbrians a sixth-minute lead, before Ben Whitfield drilled in a second 14 minutes later against the club he left earlier this month.

A satisfying afternoon for new Barrow boss Pete Wild continued when Billy Waters, who followed his manager in making the move from FC Halifax, curled in a third goal in the 33rd minute.

Stockport pulled one back through Antoni Sarcevic four minutes into the second half and Paddy Madden got a second 20 minutes from time - but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

Grimsby, promoted via the play-offs, lost 2-0 at Leyton Orient. George Moncur opened the scoring with a penalty three minutes into the second half after Luke Waterfall had been penalised for handball, before Tom James doubled the advantage eight minutes later.

Danny Johnson scored a hat-trick as Walsall started strongly with a 4-0 home win over Hartlepool, the striker netting in the 27th, 48th and 73rd minutes after after Brandon Comley (21) had broken the deadlock.

AFC Wimbledon beat Gillingham 2-0 in a match between two teams relegated from Sky Bet League One. Ethan Chislett's eye-catching 15th-minute goal broke the deadlock before Jack Currie (71) wrapped up the win.

Goals from Dan Agyei (14) and Lachlan Brook (22) gave Crewe a 2-1 victory at Rochdale, for whom Devante Rodney (69) replied.

Goals from Alex Pattison (43), on-loan Huddersfield midfielder Matty Daly (51) and Jack Muldoon (76) gave Harrogate a 3-0 home victory over Swindon, while Kristian Dennis' fifth-minute effort was enough to earn Carlisle a 1-0 win over visiting Crawley.

Salford started with a 2-0 home success against Mansfield, thanks to goals from debutant Callum Hendry (five) and Brandon Thomas-Asante (28).

Ryan Haynes' 89th-minute goal gave Northampton a 3-2 win over Colchester.

Sam Hoskins (27 and 74, penalty) twice had the hosts ahead but Freddie Sears (42, penalty) and Noah Chilvers (79) pegged them back, only for Haynes to win it for the hosts late on.

Jake Reeves (40) and debutant Jordan Roberts (84) got Stevenage's goals in a 2-1 win at Tranmere, for whom Kane Hemmings (51) netted.

Omar Bugiel (24) gave Sutton the lead at home to Newport but Omar Bogle levelled 14 minutes later and the game finished 1-1.

Bradford and Doncaster finished goalless in a game where Rovers debutant Lee Tomlin was foolishly dismissed for the visitors in first-half stoppage time.