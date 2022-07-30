Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward set to be part of squad for Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of Manchester United's squad for Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

Ronaldo was not included in United's 21-man squad for Saturday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo, with the forward still wanting to leave the club after talks this week.

But in a comment on Instagram he suggested he would feature in United's final pre-season friendly match against Rayo at Old Trafford, saying: "Sunday, the King plays".

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

And Ten Hag has now confirmed that Ronaldo will be among the options available to him on Sunday, saying: "Tomorrow he will be in the squad. We'll see how long he can play."

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.

United do not want him to go, however, and Ronaldo has started training with the team having missed the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

His potential options elsewhere are limited. Chelsea are not an option anymore, while Bayern Munich and Atletico appeared to publicly rule themselves out this week.

Atletico fans displayed a banner stating 'CR7 not welcome' at a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Atletico Madrid fans unveiled a banner in protest against the prospect of signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Although there are major issues to overcome for Ronaldo to join Atletico, Sky Sports News has been told by one source not to completely rule it out yet.

Has Ronaldo run out of options?

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

"As we've seen on Instagram, Ronaldo has been keeping fit, so there are no concerns from Manchester United over his fitness or physical level; he's one of the fittest players in world football.

"Ultimately, Ronaldo did state his desire to leave Old Trafford, but he's running out of options, and it seems like he's actually going to have to stay. Perhaps he will try and swing it where the 25 per cent pay cut in his contract will be waived away by United, perhaps he wants to manoeuvre and muscle a new deal, we'll have to wait and see. But it doesn't look like Stamford Bridge is on his cards.

"Chelsea have distanced themselves from a deal for Ronaldo, as have Bayern Munich, Napoli and a lot of other elite clubs that Jorge Mendes, who is Ronaldo's agent, has tried to sell him to.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danny Mills believes it could work in Erik ten Hag's favour if Cristiano Ronaldo secures a move away from Manchester United

"An offer from Saudi Arabia is astronomical but ultimately, it does not give Cristiano Ronaldo what he wants, which is that legacy. He wants to achieve Champions League records that he thinks no one else will be able to attain in the future.

"He wants to sign off at the absolute highest level. Now, it looks increasingly like he will have to stay at Manchester United because there are no biters from the big clubs."

United not giving up on De Jong | Open to Bailly offers

United are not giving up on the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and are comfortable with the broad agreement they have with Barcelona - worth £72m including add-ons.

Image: Manchester United still have hope of signing Frenkie de Jong

The club will have their own deadline to get a deal done before activating moves for other targets. Sky Sports News has been told United are keeping alternatives "warm" should a deal for De Jong fail to materialise.

United have also been interested in Ajax forward Antony in this transfer window but not at the price Ajax want.

The club are open to offers for defenders Eric Bailly and Alex Telles.

There has been interest from Fulham, Trabzonspor and from Serie A for Bailly. United would prefer a sale or at least a loan with an obligation to buy.

Telles' game time will be further limited next season following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, but there are no concrete offers yet.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.