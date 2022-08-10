Raphael Guerreiro: Manchester City keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back with Sergio Gomez also close to joining

Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into.

Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored 34 goals and assisted 37, since joining in 2016.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Stuttgart's Borna Sosa is also on City's list. But another source has indicated he is not currently under consideration.

City are also closing in on the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. Talks are at an advanced stage but City are yet to put in their formal offer to the Belgian club.

Gomez is considered a development player by City, and the intention is to loan him out to one of the other City Group clubs.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that he will join Pep Guardiola's first-team squad this season - but City remain focused on alternative first-team targets.

Gomez was on City's radar when they were chasing a deal for Marc Cucurella, who ultimately signed for Chelsea.

Pep: Silva future out of my control

Image: Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017

Guardiola insists he wants Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City but concedes the decision is out of his control amid interest from Barcelona.

Portugal international Silva played an integral role in City's Premier League title defence last season despite being linked with a move to the Nou Camp last summer.

Speculation has resurfaced this summer and Guardiola admits he is in the dark about Silva's future at the club following the departures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko away from the Etihad Stadium.

"I was comfortable working with Oleks [Zinchenko], Gabriel [Jesus] and Raheem [Sterling] for three incredible years, [they were] incredible characters that helped us achieve," the City boss said.

"But, in the end, sometimes the club, sometimes the player, sometimes the agent, many reasons, sometimes you have to divide our path.

"I've said many times the desire of the player is the most important thing; I want people happy here trying to do it together. Of course, I would love for Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player in the dressing room for me, but I don't know what is going to happen. Honestly, I don't know.

"What is going to happen will happen and if he stays it's perfect, and if he has to leave it's because football is like this, the clubs have an agreement, the player has desires, and I am not the person to stop the desire of people.

"When you are a football player it's short, you don't realise it, immediately it's over. I don't want to stop the desire of a player but, at the same time, I'm just a little part of the club, you have to talk to the club, I have never ever been involved in that, and what the club decides for me is OK."

Guardiola reaffirmed his stance on Silva's future when pressed on his uncertain response, adding: "I want the best for the players, but I want Bernardo to stay, definitely, 100 per cent, I want him to stay here.

"But, at the same time, if you want to leave and have an offer and the clubs have an agreement, it's common sense what I said, it's nothing special, this is the reality.

"He's an important player for me, Bernardo is special. I don't know what is going to happen. As far as Manchester City know, we didn't get any offer, last season either, this is what I can say. Bernardo is ready, he's training really well, he's ready for Sunday and that's all."