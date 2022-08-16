EFL goals and round-up: Millwall's own goals late show; Norwich win

Millwall benefitted from two remarkable own goals in stoppage time as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Swansea to go fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.

The hosts looked to be heading for a routine victory following Ryan Manning's first goal for the club and a strike from Michael Obafemi inside the opening 12 minutes.

But in a frantic finale Swans defenders Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood both put through their own net to gift the Lions a point.

Norwich climbed off the bottom after holding on to beat 10-man Huddersfield 2-1 and claim their first win since suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Early goals from Josh Sargent and Daniel Sinani put Dean Smith's Canaries in control at Carrow Road.

After Terriers defender Tom Lees was sent off for a professional foul, Pat Jones set up a nervy finale by halving the deficit nine minutes from time.

Bristol City also picked up a first victory of the season by defeating Luton 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

First-half goals from Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway did the damage for the Robins and they held on, despite Mark Sykes' 67th-minute red card for a tackle on Luke Freeman.

Watford extended their unbeaten start under manager Rob Edwards by coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Birmingham.

The Hornets dominated at St Andrew's but were made to pay for their wastefulness as they were unable to force a winner after Ken Sema cancelled out a first senior goal from Blues' England Under-18 midfielder George Hall.

Unbeaten Hull remain second after holding Burnley to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez's first-half equaliser earned a point for Vincent Kompany's Clarets following Ozan Tufan's 25th-minute opener.

Josh Bowler scored against against his former club to give Blackpool a 1-0 success away to QPR, while Rotherham remain unbeaten following promotion after holding Preston to a goalless draw at Deepdale.

Sky Bet League One

Ipswich stayed top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at Burton.

Marcus Harness drilled home his third goal of the season on the hour to give the Suffolk side the points. Kieran McKenna's side have taken 10 points from their opening four games and won their last three.

Peterborough are second after ending 10-man Sheffield Wednesday's unbeaten record with a 2-0 victory.

The Owls had Reece James sent off after 34 minutes for a high challenge on winger Joe Ward. Posh, who were beaten at Plymouth last weekend, took advantage as Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor struck second-half goals.

Portsmouth and Bolton retained their unbeaten records with home wins.

Pompey beat Cambridge 4-1 after falling behind to Joe Ironside's goal on the half-hour mark. Colby Bishop levelled in first-half stoppage time before Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs struck. Defender Connor Ogilvie nodded in Reeco Hackett's cross 13 minutes from time to complete the rout.

Conor Bradley's 39th-minute winner saw Bolton to a 1-0 success against Morecambe. It was the Liverpool loanee's second goal of his Bolton spell following his Carabao Cup strike against Salford.

Exeter and Charlton also moved into the top six on the back of impressive victories. The Devon side overcame Wycombe 3-1 at home with Harry Kite - his third goal in four games - Archie Collins and Timothee Dieng on target.

Grecians old boy David Wheeler had given Wycombe second-half hope with a spectacular strike cutting the gap to 2-1.

Charlton were 5-1 winners against Plymouth, who had James Wilson sent off six minutes before half-time for foul play when trailing 1-0.

Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put Charlton ahead, and Jayden Stockley and Sean Clare increased the lead before the interval. Morgan Whittaker reduced the deficit, but Charlie Kirk and Miles Leaburn added to Plymouth's misery.

Barnsley beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 to leapfrog them in the table. Devante Cole, Jordan Williams and Josh Benson netted for the impressive Tykes.

Lincoln and MK Dons both claimed their first wins of the season. The Imps won 2-1 at Oxford where Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully scored first-half goals.

Oxford replied through a Cameron Brannagan penalty, but this was a third defeat in four games for Karl Robinson's side.

Veteran midfielder Bradley Johnson scored his first MK Dons goals in a 2-1 home win against Port Vale. Ellis Harrison managed a late consolation for the visitors.

There were goalless draws between Fleetwood and Cheltenham and Shrewsbury and Derby.

Forest Green's home game with Accrington was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Sky Bet League Two

Salford took over top spot in Sky Bet League Two with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Newport.

Luke Bolton and a Cameron Norman own goal put Salford 2-0 ahead after 57 minutes at Rodney Parade.

Scot Bennett and Omar Bogle scored inside three minutes to put Newport level with a quarter of an hour remaining. But Ryan Leak's 83rd-minute winner proved decisive as Newport suffered a record-equalling seventh successive home league defeat.

Previous leaders Leyton Orient are in second spot after drawing 1-1 at Swindon. Harry McKirdy put Swindon ahead after four minutes, but Paul Smyth soon tapped home from close range to equalise.

Northampton won a five-goal thriller at Crawley, with Kieron Bowie grabbing the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

James Balagizi fired Crawley ahead inside four minutes, but Sam Hoskins' fourth and fifth goals of the season put the Cobblers ahead. Balagizi restored parity before Bowie's last-gasp winner stunned the home crowd.

Stevenage joined the top three on 10 points with a 1-0 home victory over Rochdale. Carl Piergianni scored Stevenage's winner four minutes before the break.

Barrow ended Walsall's unbeaten record with a 2-1 win in Cumbria. Tyrell Warren and Sam McClelland both scored their first league goals before Danny Johnson set up a nervous second half for the hosts.

Crewe overcame Sutton 1-0 through Courtney Baker-Richardson's early strike.

Colchester were also 1-0 victors against Bradford, but the U's had to wait until the seventh minute of stoppage time for Tom Eastman's last-gasp winner.

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison were on target as Harrogate enjoyed a 2-0 success at Gillingham.

Doncaster beat 10-man Stockport 2-1 at home in an eventful affair. County had Macauley Southam-Hales sent off for violent conduct after 21 minutes and George Miller then put Rovers ahead.

Stockport substitute Ryan Rydel levelled straight after the break, but Kieran Agard popped up with an injury-time winner for the hosts.

Mansfield staged a remarkable recovery to beat AFC Wimbledon 5-2. The Stags trailed to a Josh Davison double inside 16 minutes, but they were level five minutes before the break through Rhys Oates' penalty and a George Lapslie strike.

The Dons went down to 10 men on half-time when Wales defender Chris Gunter was sent off for violent conduct. Mansfield made the most of their extra man as George Maris, Riley Harbottle and Will Swan scored after the break.

Hartlepool and Tranmere shared a goalless draw, while the Grimsby-Carlisle match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch at Blundell Park.

The game started on a heavy surface but only lasted around half an hour with the pitch affected by standing water.