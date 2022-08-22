Dundee United: Poor form will be hurting Jack Ross, says Scott Allan

Scott Allan believes Dundee United's poor form is down to a lack of confidence after their collapse in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

After an impressive first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice, United were hammered 7-0 in the return tie and there is now a concerning domestic slump.

Back-to-back defeats have followed, with another seven goals conceded, leaving United without a win in the Scottish Premiership.

There was unrest in the Tannadice stands during Saturday's 3-0 defeat to St Mirren and Allan, who started his playing career at United, believes the current troubles all stem from that defeat in the Netherlands.

"I think the game against Alkmaar has definitely shot a lot of the players' confidence, there's no question of that," said the 30-year-old.

"When you look at them from the outside they've got talent in that squad, they've got experience so you would be looking at them to turn it around."

Jack Ross took charge at Dundee United in June after Thomas Courts left to explore other options, and Allan believes his former Hibernian manager will be taking the current dismal run personally.

"This will be hurting him," he said. "He'll be trying everything on the training pitch and looking at himself as well to see what he can do differently.

"The key thing for me is Dundee United need to go and find someone to play in front of the back four and really be a destroyer in there. I think that's become evident in the last couple of weeks."

Next up for Dundee United is a home game against leaders Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off midday.

'Inconsistency is proving costly'

Allan believes inconsistent refereeing in the Scottish Premiership is impacting results after an "incredible" draw between Hibernian and Rangers.

The Ibrox side have appealed John Lundstram's red card in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

Alfredo Morelos was also sent off, while Jake Doyle-Hayes saw only shown a yellow card for a tackle on Lundstram.

Rangers were awarded a penalty after Rocky Bushiri brought down Antonio Colak, but the hosts were denied a spot kick for James Tavernier's similar challenge on the centre-back earlier in the game.

Allan, who had had two spells at Easter Road, believes Willie Collum's decisions proved costly for Rangers as they dropped their first points of the season.

"If we've got VAR I think the two of them would be penalties, both are soft but both are fouls anywhere else on the park," he told Sky Sports News.

"There's no question he (Lundstram) was hard done to and Jake Doyle-Hayes' one was probably worse.

"We're just asking for a bit of consistency because these decisions do impact games.

Morelos was shown a red card for raising his arm to Marijan Cabraja just 13 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.

And Allan thinks Collum had already made his mind up.

"I think his reputation has cost him there. Some strikers will say he's trying to feel for the guy to take the ball in, but he does swing out his arm and once again gives the referee a decision," he added.

"If you have a reputation for maybe being that sort of player at times it can go against you."