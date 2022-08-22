John Lundstram: Rangers appeal red card shown in Hibernian draw at Easter Road

Rangers have appealed John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum for his tackle on Martin Boyle.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side led 2-1 at the time and were then reduced to nine men when Alfredo Morelos was also shown a straight red.

As it stands, Lundstram is due to miss Rangers' next two domestic matches - against Ross County on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, and Tuesday's League Cup tie against Queen of the South.

Rangers, who are understood to be concerned by the haste in which the red card was shown, are thought to be confident in their appeal following Jake Doyle-Hayes' similar tackle in the match on Lundstram which resulted in a yellow card.

Ibrox officials are also set to highlight Kieran Trippier's tackle in Sunday's Newcastle vs Chelsea match which initially resulted in a red card before being overturned by VAR.

The appeal hearing will be fast-tracked, with a date to be confirmed.

When asked about wanting VAR introduced as soon as possible, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: "I've seen it before that it will help the ref make the right decisions and allow them to take their time in making them.

"Especially with the red cards.

"I think then you can see whether they are red cards or not because now once you make the decision you cannot overturn it.

"I am very pro VAR but until it's here we cannot change that.

"I think it was harsh for John Lundstram to get a red card, I think it was a foul and a yellow card but he didn't have any intention to hit him hard.

"I was surprised he was given a red card so we'll need to have a look at that one."

'We need consistency in decisions'

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Hibs midfielder Scott Allan said:

"There's no question he (Lundstram) was hard done to.

"You see it in the Manchester City versus Newcastle match, once they check it on VAR it's a yellow card.

"Jake Doyle-Hayes' tackle was probably worse than John Lundstram's. We're just asking for a bit of consistency because these decisions do impact games.

"With Morelos, I think his reputation has cost him there. Some strikers will say he's trying to feel for the guy to take the ball in, but he does swing out his arm and once again gives the referee a decision.

"If you have a reputation for maybe being that sort of player at times it can go against you."