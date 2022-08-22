 Skip to content

Ben Brereton Diaz not interested in signing new Blackburn Rovers contract after Nice transfer bid was rejected

Blackburn Rovers rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the forward who scored 22 Championship goals last season; Chile international has been offered new contract with a big pay rise but is intent on leaving; Brereton Diaz free to negotiate with other clubs in the new year

Monday 22 August 2022 12:22, UK

Ben Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals last season in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers
Image: Ben Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals last season in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers

Ben Brereton Diaz has no intention of sitting down with Blackburn Rovers to discuss a new contract, Sky Sports News has been told, even though the deal on the table would see him earn a big pay rise.

Rovers approached the striker several months ago with an opening offer, but Brereton Diaz is determined he wants to leave.

A £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old has already been rejected, and Blackburn are thought to want £15m for the Chile international, even though his existing contract expires next summer. The striker is thought to be keen to talk to Nice if a fee can be agreed.

Last week we reported that Brereton Diaz was also on Everton's radar as they pursue additions to their forward area.

Brereton Diaz is free to negotiate with other clubs in the new year.

Trending

GRAPHIC

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Also See:

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Man Utd vs Liverpool... and more in this weekend's Super 6! Win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema