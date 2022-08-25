Liverpool draw Rangers in Champions League group stages, Man City get Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool and Rangers will meet in a battle of Britain in the Champions League after being paired in Group A.

The Scottish side, who overcame PSV on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages, will face the Reds for the first time in a competitive match, as well as group games against Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli.

Erling Haaland will get a speedy reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund after Manchester City, last season's beaten semi-finalists, were drawn against the German club, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in Group G.

Chelsea will come up against former defender Fikayo Tomori after the 2021 winners were paired with AC Milan in Group E. Thomas Tuchel's side will also face Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb and will be favourites to progress to the knockout stage.

Tottenham, finalists in 2019 and back in the competition for the first time since 2020, were handed a favourable looking draw alongside Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille in Group D.

Scottish champions Celtic will face Champions League holders Real Madrid in a glamour tie in Group F, along with matches against RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk as they return to the group stage for the first time since 2017.

Image: This season's Champions League group stages will get underway on the midweek of September 6-7

Champions League group-stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, V Plzen.

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.

Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

Klopp: A proper challenge

Image: Jurgen Klopp is relishing the challenge of Group A

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to the club's website:

"The first thing to say is this is a proper, proper challenge. All of the clubs have quality, they all have pedigree and I would say they all have a chance. The good thing is that we do also, so it makes sense for us to look forward to the challenge and give it a try.

"We did not ask for any favours and we have not been given any but this is not a competition where you can look for easy ways through because the standard is always unbelievably high.

"The difference this year is that the group stage will be shorter than usual, so we will have to be ready not just for the quality of the opposition but also for the different demands and rhythms.

"Rangers are a new opponent for us but we know them, too. Their story over the last few years has been really interesting and they did really, really well to qualify for the group stage, given the teams they were up against in the qualifying matches.

"We also know a couple of their players well. Ryan Kent has had a great development since moving to Scotland and Ben Davies is just starting out on his journey with Rangers, so it will be good to come up against them."

Boyd: Liverpool Group A favourites | Rangers have a chance of progressing

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd speaking on Sky Sports News:

"I think when you get to this stage of the competition you are just delighted to be there.

"To draw Liverpool, a battle of Britain, I'm sure the boys will be looking forward to it. It's a great occasion for Rangers to be back in the elite level of European competition after a long time away from it. Confidence was built from a brilliant run last year [to the Europa League final], but with Ajax and Napoli as well it makes for a great group.

"When you look at some of the groups - it could have been a lot worse, but it will be difficult. With Ajax Calvin Bassey will be going back to Ibrox as well, so soon after leaving for that massive transfer fee, so I'm sure he's looking forward to that. Liverpool will be a great occasion with two clubs with great history going head to head, I'm sure that will be one everyone is tuning in for. Napoli were third last year in Serie A and have started the season really well. You would expect Liverpool to win the group and the rest we will wait and see what happens, but Rangers will be in there with a fighting chance.

"We have heard some top-class players speak about Champions League nights in Glasgow, at Ibrox and Celtic Park. It stays with you forever. They are two special stadiums that generate some amount of noise and atmosphere. I'm sure Rangers will be looking forward to welcoming the teams they have got coming because it's been a long time. Everyone's spoken about what the atmosphere did in the Europa League, we saw it again against Union to knock them out of the Champions League qualifiers so I think it can play a big part. The players though, especially at Liverpool, are used to playing in a big atmosphere so the Rangers fans will just be looking forward to hearing that Champions League song once again because it's been a long, long time coming."

Jenz: Celtic Park atmosphere gives us a chance vs Real Madrid

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Defender Moritz Jenz says Celtic will take their game to all of their opponents in the Champions League after being drawn against defending champions Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic defender Moritz Jenz speaking on Sky Sports News:

"Obviously it's a fantastic draw. To get the reigning champions of the Champions League to come to Celtic Park I think is something the fans have been dreaming about. Everybody knows Real Madrid, they are the big ones in the Champions League and it will be great. At home at Celtic Park with all the atmosphere we are looking forward to it.

"I think it will be a difficult game, but we will work hard, we will do our best and I think with the atmosphere at home we will have a chance.

"It's a very interesting group and a very competitive group. They are all very good teams, but we will focus and work hard. I think we should have respect for the other teams. They are all fantastic teams and it'll be difficult, but we know we will have our chances and we will take them.

"I am looking forward to it a lot because I have been hearing from the other players about the Champions League nights at Celtic Park. I've been watching the games on YouTube, Barcelona for example. I just can't wait to hear the anthem of the Champions League and the big roar before it. It'll be amazing and I'm looking forward to it. I think it's unimaginable, you have to be here and it will be fantastic.

"We will play our way, our attacking football, be brave and do our best. I think it's a dream of every player [to score in the Champions League] and if I have the chance I will do it and celebrate as much as I can."

Champions League draw in numbers

8 - Man City have won each of their last eight Champions League home games against German opponents; those eight games have seen a combined 39 goals, with City scoring 30 and conceding nine.

3 - Each of the last three European meetings between Chelsea and Milan have been drawn, with their last coming in the 1999-00 Champions League first group stage.

2007-08 - This season will be the first to see both Celtic and Rangers compete in the Champions League since 2007-08.

2 - Barcelona have just won two of their 13 European games against Bayern Munich (D2 L9), but those wins were in the Champions League at the Nou Camp (April 2009 & May 2015).

3 - Real Madrid have won two Champions League in three editions they were drawn with Shakhtar (2015/16 & 2021/22), reaching the semi-finals in the other one (2020/21).

When are the group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 6/7

Matchday 2: September 13/14

Matchday 3: October 4/5

Matchday 4: October 11/12

Matchday 5: October 25/26

Matchday 6: November 1/2

Liverpool face several tough Premier League fixtures after playing Champions League group stage ties.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Chelsea following their second group match and then head to Arsenal following their third.

Who Liverpool play before and after CL... Matchday 1: September 6/7 – Everton (a) before, Wolves (h) after

Matchday 2: September 13/14 – Wolves (h) before, Chelsea (a) after

Matchday 3: October 4/5 – Brighton (h) before, Arsenal (a) after

Matchday 4: October 11/12 – Arsenal (a) before, Man City (h) after

Matchday 5: October 25/26 – Forest (a) before, Leeds (h) after

Matchday 6: November 1/2 – Leeds (h) before, Tottenham (a) after

Their difficult run does not stop there as then Liverpool host Manchester City after their fourth Champions League group tie before going to Tottenham once Group A has concluded.

Manchester City's fixture run looks more favourable. They welcome Spurs after their first Group G match and host Manchester United before their third Champions League fixture.

Who Man City play before and after CL... Matchday 1: September 6/7 –Villa (a) before, Tottenham (h) after

Matchday 2: September 13/14 – Tottenham (h) before, Wolves (a) after

Matchday 3: October 4/5 – Man Utd (h) before, Southampton (h) after

Matchday 4: October 11/12 – Southampton (h) before, Liverpool (a) after

Matchday 5: October 25/26 – Brighton (h) before, Leicester (a) after

Matchday 6: November 1/2 – Leicester (a) before, Fulham (h) after

When is the Champions League round-of-16 draw?

The round-of-16 draw will take place on November 7 at 12pm CET in Nyon, Switzerland.

Image: Istanbul will host the 2023 Champions League final

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was the venue for Liverpool's famous comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005.

Round of 16: February 14/15/21/22 & March 7/8/14/15, 2023

Quarter-finals: April 11/12 & 18/19, 2023

Semi-finals: May 9/10 & 16/17, 2023

Final: June 10, 2023 (Istanbul, Turkey)