Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV

Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven.

Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which United won 4-0 on aggregate.

Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova famously beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last season in the Champions League group stages, while Cypriot side Omonoia are currently managed by former Celtic captain and boss Neil Lennon.

Image: Manchester United played Real Sociedad in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage

Mikel Arteta's Gunners will host Dutch side PSV, who lost to Rangers in the Champions League play-off round on Wednesday night, along with Bodo/Glimt from Norway and Swiss team FC Zurich.

Arsenal and PSV last met in the 2007 Champions League, with the Dutch side stunning Arsene Wenger's team 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16 knockout round.

Image: PSV Eindhoven were beaten by Rangers in the Champions League play-off round this week

Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt thrashed Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 at home in the Europa Conference League group stages last season, but eventually lost to the Serie A side in the competition's quarter-final round. The Gunners will also meet Swiss champions FC Zurich for the first time in their history.

Mourinho's Roma, meanwhile, were paired with FC Ludogorets, Spanish side Real Betis - managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini - and Finnish team HJK.

Europa League group stage draw in full

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: AS Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK

Group D: Braga, Malmo FF, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 1: September 8

Matchday 2: September 15

Matchday 3: October 6

Matchday 4: October 13

Matchday 5: October 27

Matchday 6: November 3

When are the knockout stage matches?

The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest, Hungary.

Knockout out round play-offs: February 16 & 23

Round of 16: March 9 & 16

Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20

Semi-finals: May 11 & 18

Final: May 31 (Budapest)