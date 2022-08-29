Celtic vs Rangers: Nine-goal victory a 'statement of intent' ahead of first Old Firm, says Scott McDonald

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes his old club's 9-0 hammering of Dundee United is a "statement of intent" ahead of the first Old Firm game of the season.

Ange Postecoglou's side recorded their biggest away victory in the league at Tannadice Park as they piled more misery on United and manager Jack Ross.

"Some of the passing play was electrifying," McDonald told Sky Sports.

"Since Ange Postecoglou has taken over you see the attacking style he wants to play and the players have really bought into it.

"It really is a statement of intent, a 'catch me if you can.'"

Rangers are currently two points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after their winning start to the season was ended by a 2-2 draw at Hibernian earlier in August.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has not beaten Postecoglou's defending champions in the league so far, but McDonald is expecting a close encounter.

"After his first outing at Celtic Park, where Celtic were just phenomenal, Van Bronckhorst seems to have fought back to Ange and worked out his tactics," he said.

"I think it's going to be a really tough game, an edgy game.

"You see (Antonio) Colak for Rangers, he's firing on all cylinders and is going to be a real threat come the weekend.

"Going to Celtic, and they're two points ahead, and I think it's one Rangers really won't want to lose.

"If you go five points away from your rivals at this time in the season, yes you can claw it back, but psychologically it could be a huge boost for Celtic and they'll just go from strength to strength.

"I think they'll both have a go, which is great as it's the first one of the season, and I'm really looking forward to it."

