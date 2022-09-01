Leeds' move for Marseille forward Bamba Dieng in jeopardy due to Nice interest

Leeds' Deadline Day move for forward Bamba Dieng is in jeopardy with Nice threatening to pull off a last-minute deal.

Sky Sports News revealed on Deadline Day Leeds had agreed a £10m fee with Marseille for Dieng and he was due to head over to the United Kingdom for a medical.

Fulham have also been in talks for Dieng in this summer transfer window but Nice, who have recruited Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel and Nicolas Pepe so far this summer, have appeared to steal the 22-year-old from under Jesse Marsch's nose.

The Senegal forward is in a private jet terminal in Nice and has been offered a five-year contract by the Ligue 1 club.

Dieng is now deciding his next move - and it is believed he is leaning towards joining Nice.

Leeds were so confident in signing Dieng on Deadline Day chairman Andrea Radrizzani "welcomed" him on Twitter, while he also confirmed the club's interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

Radrizzani tweeted: "Let's welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing."

Leeds' James having Fulham medical

Fulham are set to complete the loan signing of Leeds winger Daniel James, who is having a medical at the west London club.

The deal is not yet done and is no longer dependent on any potential Leeds incomings, including Dieng.

Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 World Cup which commences in November.

Three other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in the 22-year-old this summer, including Tottenham. However, James felt that he would not get the game time he wanted if he were to join Antonio Conte's side.

