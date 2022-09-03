England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth

Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?

Russo continues to grow in stature

Image: Alessia Russo scored England's opener

Sarina Wiegman admitted 24 hours before kick-off at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium that she was clear on who will fill the void left up top by the absence of the now-retired Ellen White.

In truth, there was never any real doubt as to who that selection might be - the awe-inspiring backheel vs Norway in mid-July was persuasive enough.

What was left to chance, however, was whether Alessio Russo, a shoo-in starter, could live up to the billing without White's preface. Seven minutes into the game the Man Utd star provided the perfect response.

The 23-year-old, fearless in her pursuit of a starting berth, shone off the bench at Euro 2022 and did her chances of retaining her elevated standing no harm against Austria.

Her incisive finishing, on display yet again, is matched by an incessant hunger to drive her team forward, link play and provide a useful outlet. She can cope with the ball into feet, or in behind, and has the intelligence to break defensive lines time over.

If anyone was worried about who had the potential to carry the mantle after the magnificent White era, may their concern now be laid to rest.

James here to stay

Image: Austria's Laura Wienroither (left) and England's Lauren James battle for the ball

Wiegman handed Lauren James her much-anticipated international debut and it already appears the Chelsea player has a huge future with the Lionesses.

Wiegman admitted James has played more in pre-season than she did in the whole of last season but after watching her in training she had to give her a chance at the next level.

James offers creativity, youth and a goal threat from the forward line or, as she did for England, from midfield.

Expect James to be given every the opportunity to make the plane to Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Earps is Sarina's No 1

Image: Mary Earps applauds the fans

Wiegman does not like talking about individual players but she made an exception when Mary Earps' name was mooted after Saturday's victory over Austria.

The Manchester United 'keeper had to make a sharp save from a rare Austria opportunity when the score was 1-0 and England went on to get their second goal minutes afterwards.

Wiegman has faith in Earps to be at her best, even if the opposition are likely to fashion few chances.

Very few players are undroppable but Earps falls into that bracket, which says a lot when you consider the level of talent among England's goalkeeping contingent.

England vs USA confirmed; stadium "disappointing"

It is now confirmed that England's friendly against world champions the United States at Wembley, which sold out in less than 24 hours, will go ahead as planned in October.

It represents a return to the scene of July's Euros glory for the Lionesses, as they clinched their first major trophy with victory over Germany in front of a record crowd of over 87,000.

The venue for their first match since then, against Austria, made for sizeable contrast as Wiegman's team took to the field in Vienna at a stadium that was boasting a capacity crowd, but only had a "disappointing" attendance of 2,600.

One stand, overlooking Earps' goal in the second period, had the slide of a swimming complex in clear view. Hardly an advert for the progressive direction of the women's game.