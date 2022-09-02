Austria Women 0-2 England Women: Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris power Lionesses to victory as World Cup qualification is secured

Alessia Russo's early opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna and secure a place at next summer's Women's World Cup.

Returning to action just over a month on from their momentous Euros triumph, the Lionesses needed only a point to seal top spot in Group D and a place at 2023's showpiece event, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

They ended up with all three following a seventh-minute finish from Russo - stepping in for retired record scorer Ellen White - and a timely strike from Parris to wrap things up in the 70th minute.

Image: England's Alessia Russo (right) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game

Russo, earning her first start after a starring role at Euro 2022, got the ball rolling when connecting instinctively with a deep cross from Alex Greenwood, via the head of Lauren Hemp, to volley the Lionesses deservedly ahead - her ninth goal in 14 senior caps.

Austria, England's closest challengers to automatic qualification, proved tricky to break down thereafter and were denied an equaliser when Mary Earps' leaping save kept out Laura Feiersinger's stinging effort on the hour mark.

England team news The starting line-up, unaltered through the Euros, featured three changes as Russo replaced White, Ella Toone came in for the injured Fran Kirby and Rachel Daly dropped to the bench for Alex Greenwood.

The victory was secure when Parris, stepping off the bench, latched onto an incisive pass from Georgia Stanway before lashing the ball emphatically into the far corner, well beyond the reach of Manuela Zinsberger.

Nine wins - and an equivalent number of clean sheets - from as many group-stage games means only Luxembourg can disrupt Sarina Wiegman's side's perfect qualifying campaign. That tie takes place in Stoke on Tuesday evening.

Irene Fuhrmann's second-placed Austria will be part of the World Cup play-offs in October.