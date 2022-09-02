Austria Women 0-2 England Women: Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris power Lionesses to victory as World Cup qualification is secured

 Skip to content
Austria Women vs England Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Group D.

Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

Austria Women 0

    England Women 2

    • A Russo (7th minute)
    • N Parris (69th minute)

    Match report as goals from Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris gave England their ninth victory of World Cup qualifying; The Lionesses booked their place at next summer's tournament, with one game to spare; Qualifying campaign concludes against Luxembourg in Stoke on Tuesday

    Saturday 3 September 2022 19:36, UK

    England&#39;s Nikita Parris (centre) celebrates with her team-mates Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway
    Image: England's Nikita Parris (centre) celebrates with her team-mates Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway

    Alessia Russo's early opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna and secure a place at next summer's Women's World Cup.

    Returning to action just over a month on from their momentous Euros triumph, the Lionesses needed only a point to seal top spot in Group D and a place at 2023's showpiece event, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

    They ended up with all three following a seventh-minute finish from Russo - stepping in for retired record scorer Ellen White - and a timely strike from Parris to wrap things up in the 70th minute.

    England&#39;s Alessia Russo (right) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side&#39;s first goal of the game
    Image: England's Alessia Russo (right) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game

    Russo, earning her first start after a starring role at Euro 2022, got the ball rolling when connecting instinctively with a deep cross from Alex Greenwood, via the head of Lauren Hemp, to volley the Lionesses deservedly ahead - her ninth goal in 14 senior caps.

    Austria, England's closest challengers to automatic qualification, proved tricky to break down thereafter and were denied an equaliser when Mary Earps' leaping save kept out Laura Feiersinger's stinging effort on the hour mark.

    England team news

    The starting line-up, unaltered through the Euros, featured three changes as Russo replaced White, Ella Toone came in for the injured Fran Kirby and Rachel Daly dropped to the bench for Alex Greenwood.

    The victory was secure when Parris, stepping off the bench, latched onto an incisive pass from Georgia Stanway before lashing the ball emphatically into the far corner, well beyond the reach of Manuela Zinsberger.

    Nine wins - and an equivalent number of clean sheets - from as many group-stage games means only Luxembourg can disrupt Sarina Wiegman's side's perfect qualifying campaign. That tie takes place in Stoke on Tuesday evening.

    Irene Fuhrmann's second-placed Austria will be part of the World Cup play-offs in October.

