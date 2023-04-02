Brendan Rodgers leaves Leicester with Foxes in relegation zone

Brendan Rodgers has left his role as Leicester manager after four years at the club.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's last-gasp winner for Crystal Palace on Saturday saw Leicester dragged into the relegation zone as they suffered their fifth defeat in six matches.

Sky Sports News understands talks between Leicester bosses and Rodgers took place on Sunday morning when it was agreed it was best for all parties that he leave his role with immediate effect.

A club statement read: "Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men's first Team Manager.

"Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club's history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club's three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022."

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take "immediate responsibility" for managing the team, who play Aston Villa on Tuesday.

April 4: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 8: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm