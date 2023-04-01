Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester: Jean-Philippe Mateta's last-gasp strike sees hosts to vital victory on Roy Hodgson's return

Jean-Philippe Mateta's last-gasp strike saw Crystal Palace beat Leicester 2-1 on Roy Hodgson's return to the dugout, boosting their Premier League survival hopes.

In a game that could have huge repercussions in the relegation battle, Mateta rolled home with the final kick of the game to secure a vital three points for the Eagles.

It was a fine comeback from Crystal Palace, who had gone behind in the 56th minute to a stunning Ricardo Pereira strike. It was arguably a shock lead, with Leicester having no shots in the first half.

Crystal Palace had racked up an incredible 20 shots in the opening 45 minutes, and equalised three minutes later (59). It was an unfortunate own-goal from Daniel Iversen (59) as Eberechi Eze's free-kick found the back of the net off his backside.

The only downside on Crystal Palace's afternoon was an injury to star forward Wilfried Zaha, who was reappointed as captain by Hodgson. He tweaked his groin late in the first half and left the field in tears after a dominant first-half display.

Crystal Palace remain in 12th place but with a far healthier points tally of 30, giving them a five-point gap over the bottom three. Leicester slip into the relegation zone with 25 points, with the two teams below them - West Ham and Southampton - playing each other on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

How Crystal Palace clinched a vital victory

Image: Eberechi Eze celebrates after his free-kick led to Crystal Palace's equaliser against Leicester

Crystal Palace set the tone for their victory from the first whistle, beginning with a superb stop from Iversen in the seventh minute, denying a fierce Cheick Doucorue shot.

The Foxes had no shots in the opening 45 minutes - but they did hit the woodwork. A sloppy defensive pass from the Palace defence allowed Victor Kristiansen to loft in a cross from the left, aiming for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the back post. However, the ball clipped the woodwork before the hosts cleared.

Team news Roy Hodgson made three changes for his first Crystal Palace XI back in charge. Vicente Guaita returned in goal, replacing academy stopper Joe Whitworth - who did not make the matchday XI as Sam Johnstone also returned from injury - while Luka Milivojevic dropped back down to the bench.

Eberechi Eze came into the XI, along with Joachim Andersen, who replaced James Tomkins in the centre of the Eagles defence.

Leicester made two changes. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey dropped to the bench, with Wout Faes and Victor Kristiansen back in the XI.

Iversen continued to produce some much-needed saves, adding two more before the 20-minute mark to deny Eze and Zaha. Joachim Andersen then nodded Michael Olise's corner just wide of the target, with an incoming Odsonne Edouard unable to slot home at the near post.

But despite a dazzling first half, the hosts were dealt an injury blow late on. Zaha tweaked his groin as he stretched to collect a Jeffrey Schlupp pass, knowing almost immediately that he could not continue. As he limped slowly to the tunnel, he was greeted with applause and chants from the home fans as they helped to comfort their star man.

Image: James Maddison celebrates with goalscorer Ricardo Pereira

It was not until five minutes into the second half that Leicester registered their first corner and shot of the match. Soon after, they took the lead. It was a sensational strike from Pereira, hammering the ball into the top corner after a neatly squared ball from Timothy Castagne.

But it was a slice of rotten luck for Iversen as Crystal Palace equalised three minutes later when a wonderful free kick from Eze, which initially hit the underside of the crossbar, hit the Leicester 'keeper on the backside before bouncing over the line.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (7), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Eze (7), Doucoure (7), Olise (8), Schlupp (7), Zaha (7), Edouard (6).



Subs: Ayew (7), Hughes (6), Mateta (6).



Leicester: Iversen (7), Kristiansen (6), Faes (7), Souttar (6), Castagne (7), Ndidi (6), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Tete (5), Maddison (7), Barnes (6), Daka (5).



Subs: Pereira (7), Thomas (6), Iheanacho (5).



Player of the match: Jordan Ayew.

While their play was not as free flowing as the first half, it was Crystal Palace who looked more likely to take all three points - and with the final kick of the game, they finally capitalised on their pressure.

Ayew drove through the midfield before slotting the ball into Mateta's feet, who turned past Harry Souttar and finished beyond Iversen to spark ecstasy at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson will continue Crystal Palace's quest for survival with their next five matches coming against their relegation rivals - starting with a Super Sunday trip to Leeds in eight days' time, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2pm.

The Eagles face another away trip to Southampton on April 15, before concluding the month's action with matches against Everton, Wolves and West Ham.

Leicester's next two matches are at home, with Aston Villa and Bournemouth visiting the King Power Stadium within the next seven days.

Brendan Rodgers' side then face a trip to Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 5.30pm. The Foxes then have three matches against the teams around them in Wolves, Leeds and Everton between April 22 and May 1.