Hearts: Robert Snodgrass joins on one-year deal

Former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has joined Hearts on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old winger has been available as a free agent since turning down a new contract at Luton Town earlier in the summer

He played 18 for Luton and fellow Sky Bet Championship club West Brom last season and was approached by Motherwell last month, but manager Stevie Hammell failed to convince him on a move to Fir Park.

Snodgrass, who has 28 international caps, has not played in Scotland since leaving Livingston for Leeds United in 2008.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the club's website: "I'm really pleased that we've been able to bring Robert in for the season.

"He's got a huge amount of experience and has played at the highest level, both domestically and for his country.

"The knowledge he'll bring to the squad, as well as his qualities on the pitch, will be invaluable and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Image: Robert Snodgrass scored seven times during his Scotland career

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: "Robert had offers elsewhere but after we spoke to him he decided that Hearts was the place to be, and we're delighted that he's here.

"He's a household name in Scotland and has spent years playing at the top level in England, so it was too good an opportunity to pass up and as we've stated in the past, we'll always bring in quality over quantity and wait for the right moment to do so.

"Robert coming in gives Robbie more options and squad depth for our domestic campaign, which is hugely important for us.

"We've got some really talented young players at this club and I hope that they are able to learn from Robert because he really does have a lot to offer."

Hearts begin their Europa Conference League campaign at home to Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday night, but Snodgrass will not be eligible to play in Europe after missing the registration deadline.