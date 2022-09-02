Hearts' matches against Rangers and Celtic among Scottish Premiership games to be shown live on Sky Sports

Hearts' home games against Rangers and Celtic are among the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will visit Tynecastle Park on Saturday October 1, after their game at Aberdeen is also live on Sky Sports.

Celtic's match in Gorgie on October 22 will also be shown live, with both clashes kicking off at 12:30pm.

The Sky Sports cameras will also be at McDiarmid Park on Saturday October 8 as Celtic take on St Johnstone.

Motherwell vs Rangers on October 16 and Livingston vs Celtic on October 30 have also been added to the live schedule.

The first Old Firm of the new season takes place on September 3, live on Sky Sports, as Rangers visit Celtic in what will no doubt be a key fixture in the title race.

Saturday September 3: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday September 10: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Sunday September 18: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday October 1: Hearts vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday October 8: St Johnstone vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday October 16: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Saturday October 22: Hearts vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday October 30: Livingston vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

The Scottish Premiership season kicked off on the weekend of July 30/31.

The campaign will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final has been confirmed as Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

Doncaster: It promises to be another exciting season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects another "gripping" season of Scottish Premiership football, live on Sky Sports.

"We've enjoyed a really positive relationship with Sky for many, many years. It's been a great partnership, we've seen audiences growing in terms of viewers on Sky Sports in recent years and I think a huge part of that is the partnership and the way in which we've developed that partnership with Sky.

"We're very grateful for the support that Sky continues to give the whole of the Scottish game and we're really looking forward to Sky Sports again exclusively presenting the cinch Premiership live again next season.

"There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."