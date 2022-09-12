 Skip to content

Scottish football to return as normal this weekend following postponements

Monday 12 September 2022 12:06, UK

Scottish Professional Football League

Football in Scotland will return this weekend after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the Scottish FA said: "Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

"Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty's funeral.

"This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

"We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule."

The EFL has also confirmed its fixture schedule will resume from Tuesday September 13 after all matches last weekend were postponed.

Scottish fixtures

Scottish Cup

Friday September 16

  • BSC Glasgow vs Brora
  • Pollok vs Huntly
  • Syngenta vs Auchinleck Talbot

Saturday September 17

  • Jeanfield Swifts vs Brechin City
  • Darvel vs Tynecastle
  • Banks O'Dee vs Turriff United
  • Benburb vs Dundonald Bluebell
  • Carnoustie Panmure vs Rothes
  • Civil Service Strollers vs Fraserburgh
  • Clydebank vs Spartans
  • Cowdenbeath vs Bo'ness United
  • Cumbernauld Colts vs Dalbeattie Star
  • Deveronvale vs East Kilbride
  • Dunbar United vs Clachnacuddin
  • Dunipace vs Broxburn Athletic
  • Edusport Academy vs Newton Stewart
  • Formartine United vs East Stirlingshire
  • Forres Mechs vs Glasgow Univ
  • Gala Fairydean vs Sauchie Juniors
  • Gretna 2008 vs Edinburgh Univ
  • Hill Of Beath Hawthorn vs Inverurie Loco
  • Keith vs Cumnock
  • Kilwinning Rangers vs Tranent Juniors
  • Linlithgow Rose vs Berwick Rangers
  • Lossiemouth vs Buckie
  • Musselburgh Athletic vs Newtongrange Star
  • Nairn County vs Drumchapel United
  • Strathspey Thistle vs Camelon Juniors
  • Wick Academy vs Lochee United

Sunday September 18

  • Stirling Univ vs Lothian Thistle

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17

  • Hibernian vs Aberdeen
  • Livingston vs Kilmarnock
  • Rangers vs Dundee United
  • St. Johnstone vs Ross County

Sunday September 18

  • St Mirren vs Celtic, live on Sky Sports
  • Motherwell vs Hearts

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17

  • Dundee vs Inverness CT
  • Hamilton Academical vs Queen's Park
  • Morton vs Arbroath
  • Partick Thistle vs Cove Rangers
  • Raith Rovers vs Ayr United

Scottish League 1

Saturday September 17

  • Airdrieonians vs Clyde
  • Alloa Athletic vs Montrose
  • Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk
  • Peterhead vs Kelty Hearts
  • Queen Of The South vs Edinburgh City

Scottish League 2

Saturday September 17

  • Albion Rovers vs Forfar Athletic
  • Annan Athletic vs East Fife
  • Dumbarton vs Bonnyrigg Rose
  • Stenhousemuir vs Elgin City
  • Stirling Albion vs Stranraer
