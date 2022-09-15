Ivan Toney expected to be named in first England squad for Nations League games against Italy and Germany

Brentford's Ivan Toney is expected to win his first England call-up when Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad at 2pm, Sky Sports News has been told.

With doubts over Marcus Rashford's fitness, Southgate has moved to include Toney, who has scored 13 Premier League goals since January.

England face Italy away on Friday September 23 at 7.45pm, before hosting Germany on Monday September 26 at 7.45pm.

'Penalty king Toney has more than justified his inclusion'

Sky Sports' Dan Long:

"It has been 83 long years since a Brentford player last won a senior England cap. There are precious few Bees fans still with us who will have been alive when Les Smith made a substitute appearance against Romania on May 24 1939, less than four months before the outbreak of World War Two. Even fewer, if any, will remember the occasion.

"But that near century-long wait is likely to soon come to an end.

"It is a more than justified inclusion for 26-year-old striker Toney, who was playing in League One just four seasons ago. Before his move from Peterborough to west London, he made it abundantly clear that he was so confident in his ability that he could step up to the Premier League. The claim was scoffed at by many.

"In 2021/22 - the Bees' first top-flight season since 1946/47 - he led the line admirably, with 17 goal involvements in 33 league appearances and he has started this campaign with an added spring in his step, with five goals from just six shots on target - including a superb hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Leeds - and another two assists.

"He is not afraid to get stuck in elsewhere on the pitch, which often goes unnoticed. He is often a key presence when Brentford defend set-pieces, has won 20 aerial challenges so far and attempted six crosses. There is a certain selflessness to his game.

"But what is most interesting, from an England perspective, is Toney's penalty record. He has been Brentford's first-choice spot-kick taker ever since joining the club and he has scored every single one of the 18 he has taken. Back in March, Bees head coach Thomas Frank said he is the 'best penalty taker in the world at this moment in time'

"Toney has often been, lazily, dubbed a penalty merchant and nothing more. But as has been the case in the past, he has had the last laugh."

England's Nations League games

September 23: Italy (A) - kick-off 7.45pm

September 26: Germany (H) - kick-off 7.45pm

England's World Cup group B fixtures

November 21: Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 1pm

November 25: USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor) - kick-off 7pm

November 29: Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 7pm

