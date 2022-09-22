Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss charged by SFA for accusing Ryan Porteous of 'cheating'

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the Scottish FA after accusing Hibs defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating".

Goodwin has been issued with a notice of complaint for "making comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature" after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The Dons boss was furious after referee David Dickinson awarded Hibs a first-half penalty after Porteous went down in the box after a tussle with on-loan defender Liam Scales.

He was further angered when Scales was shown a second yellow card for the incident before Aberdeen let a 1-0 lead slip and lost 3-1.

After the game, Goodwin said: "I don't know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

"We're telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don't touch him as he will go over.

"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately, just before half-time, he was sucked in hook, line and sinker.

"We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he's good at it and he's clever, but it's blatant cheating as far as I'm concerned and it has cost my team points.

"I told Porteous to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don't care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday. He knows. He's laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he's scored a goal."

Hibernian contacted their Pittodrie counterparts after the match to express their anger at Goodwin's comments.

Now, under rules 73 and 77 of the SFA constitution, he has been hit with a charge which covers offensive statements and says all players and staff must act in the best interests of the game.

A hearing date has been set for October 6.