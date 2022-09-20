Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland.

INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think very few people would think it's not [a red card]. I don't know why he's made that challenge, he's high, he's dangerous, he's caught him above the waist - there's nothing you can say, it has to be a red card.

"To Anthony Taylor's credit, he's identified it straight away, he's seen the severity of it and produced a red card."

Image: Did Nathan Collins' red card dismissal against Man City resemble Erling Haaland's challenge against Crystal Palace, which went unpunished?

On similarities with Erling Haaland's unpunished high boot vs Crystal Palace: "It's a totally different challenge, he's there. Collins has gone into make the challenge, Haaland has gone to get the ball - the defender comes into his space, he doesn't know he's there, he doesn't see him.

"Collins knows Grealish is there, he sees him, his studs are up and make impact. It's just a different challenge - I think Haaland should've got a yellow card for putting his foot that high, but not a red.

"Collins has a duty of care to his opponent, his studs have hit him in the stomach, and he approached Grealish which was the other way round with Haaland."

INCIDENT: Kieran Trippier's cross from the right of the Bournemouth box hits Jefferson Lerma's outstretched arm from close range. After a VAR review and a trip to the review monitor, referee Craig Pawson gives Newcastle a penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's the right decision, and a VAR decision. From the referee's position, he has no idea where that ball hits. He doesn't know if it hits his knee, arm or his thigh, but his arms are out. We've seen it this year, the minute your arms are out it gets given.

"If it hit his front arm, I could understand it not being given as it's in front of his body, but it hits the hand that's out. We've seen consistently, if the arms are out, or above the shoulder, it gets penalised.

INCIDENT: Jacob Ramsey, initially in an offside position, volleys Aston Villa ahead from Mohammed Salisu's attempted header clear from a Villa corner. A VAR review deems the midfielder onside because Salisu had played the ball.

DERMOT SAYS: "In the Nations League final we had a big furore about Kylian Mbappe's goal and playing the ball, being in possession of the ball. The rule was rewritten that if the defender makes a clear attempt to play the ball, whether he controls it or not, it plays the attacking player onside.

"Salisu goes to clear the ball, and at that point it resets. It's not ideal, but that's what they have to work with."

INCIDENT: St Mirren's second goal, scored by Jonah Ayunga, is given despite appeals from Celtic goalkeeper for a push on Stephen Welsh by the goalscorer.

DERMOT SAYS: "He gets lucky. He pushes Welsh in the back, pushes him away. Joe Hart has the perfect view, the one the referee wants. If he had that view, I think he'd give a foul.

"I think when VAR comes into Scotland, that would be ruled out."

INCIDENT: Tony Watt and Borna Barisic go shoulder-to-shoulder chasing a ball into the Rangers box, before the Dundee United striker ends up on the floor and calling for a penalty, which is not given.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's not a penalty. He goes in, it's clumsy, but I don't think he clips him. They come together and it's at that point he goes down, but they're side-by-side."

INCIDENT: Malik Tillman chases Jamie McGrath's run into the Rangers box and puts a foot in on the Dundee United man's run. McGrath falls to the ground, but the referee points for a goal kick.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think this one's definitely not a penalty. If you watch, he goes in, the players come together, but for me - no penalty. I think he gets the ball, that's the key."

INCIDENT: A long free-kick into the Aberdeen area hits Ross McCrorie's outstretched arm in the box. Despite protests from the hosts, the referee gives a corner kick.

DERMOT SAYS: "He doesn't mean to do it. He goes to head the ball, no doubt about that. His arm is outstretched and I think if that goes to VAR in England that would always be given as a penalty.

INCIDENT: Hibs are awarded a penalty before half-time when Liam Scales pulls down Ryan Porteous in the Aberdeen area, leaving manager Jim Goodwin unhappy when Scales is sent off for a second yellow card, despite appearing that his shirt has been pulled first.

DERMOT SAYS: "That's Jim Goodwin's argument, but when you look he [Scales] holds him down so the referee thinks it's a yellow card offence. In addition to the penalty he's already on a yellow card so he has to go. Even with VAR, don't forget it can't get involved in the red card because it's a second yellow."

INCIDENT: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is left calling for a penalty after what he feels is a push in the back from Watford's Hamza Choudhury on Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think this isn't a penalty either. He feels the player on him, and throws himself forward. I don't think that amount of contact would make the player go down like that - and that's what convinced the referee not to give a penalty."

INCIDENT: Liverpool Women are awarded a penalty when a long throw is flicked on by Gilly Flaherty onto Millie Bright's outstretched arm at close range.

DERMOT SAYS: "This falls into that bracket - the hands are out. You'll say it's very close, but the arms are out. I think it's straight onto her arm, but her arms are out. Her argument will be that it's so close, but as we said earlier, the arms are out."

INCIDENT: Liverpool Women get a second penalty when Katie Stengel is brought down in the Chelsea area by Kadeisha Buchanan, who does appear to get something on the ball in the process.

DERMOT SAYS: "Chelsea will argue she got the ball. She does get the ball, there's no doubt, but she certainly gets her opponent too first, and wraps herself right around her opponent. She does get the ball, but it's a penalty."