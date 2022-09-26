Watford sack Rob Edwards and appoint Slaven Bilic as new head coach

Watford have sacked manager Rob Edwards and appointed Slaven Bilic as his replacement.

Bilic has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, replacing Edwards who took charge of just 11 matches during a three-month stint at Watford.

In a statement, Watford owner Gino Pozzo said: "As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

"We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven't reflected our hopes and ambitions.

"Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilic, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League."

Edwards was brought in following the club's relegation from the Premier League last summer having impressed at Forest Green, whom he led to the League Two title.

The 39-year-old made a promising start as Watford collected seven points from their opening three games but, after managing just one more win since, he became the 17th permanent manager to lose his job since the Pozzo family took over Watford in 2012.

Former Croatia international player and head coach Bilic takes over with Watford 10th in the Championship table ahead of a trip to Stoke on Sunday.

The 54-year-old managed West Ham in the Premier League and his most recent work in English football saw him guide West Brom to promotion from the Championship in 2019/20.

A Watford statement concluded: "Bilic's other staff will be confirmed in due course and Watford FC will make no further comment at this time."