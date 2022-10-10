Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals: How forward scored his record haul for Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to register his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton on Sunday - but how did he score his record-breaking haul?

The 37-year-old recorded his latest milestone 20 years and two days after his first ever club goal for Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2002.

To put his scoring exploits into perspective, Erling Haaland would need to score 37 club goals every season for another 15 years to match Ronaldo's record.

Ronaldo has now scored 26 goals since returning to Manchester United last summer, extending his overall tally at the club to 144 - having netted 118 during his first spell at the club.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner joined Real Madrid in 2009 for £80m to end his initial nine-year stay at Old Trafford and proceeded to score 450 goals for the La Liga giants, before joining Juventus in 2018 and scoring 101 goals for the Turin side.

Ronaldo's returns have arced during his 20-year career, reaching their peak for Real between 2010/11 and 2015/16, when he scored in excess of 50 goals in six successive seasons - hitting a career-high 61 in 2014/15.

That sustained strike rate helped notch 311 goals in La Liga and also helped register a record-breaking 140 in the Champions League as he won the competition with United in 2008 and collected another four winners' medal with Real.

A host of La Liga rivals are among his favourite opponents: he smashed a career-topping 27 goals past Sevilla, including a four-goal haul in 2011 and four hat-tricks - while also netting 25 past Real's neighbours Atletico and 20 past El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Ronaldo has been more successful on home soil at his respective clubs, scoring 390 times - compared with 289 on the road and another 21 on neutral territory.

Incredibly, the 37-year-old is just two shy of a century of goals struck from outside the box, with 48 of those coming from direct free-kicks - while converting another 129 goals from 12 yards,

In total, Ronaldo has scored 460 of his haul with his favoured right boot, but has also found the back of the net 125 times with left-footed finishes and headed home another 113 times.

The timing of his goals has remained relatively constant during games over his career, scoring in almost equal measure during 15-minute periods - understandably scoring more during the closing stages due to second-half stoppage time.

Use the interactive table below to scroll through each and every club goal scored by Cristiano Ronaldo over his 20-year career, and use the search bar to filter results by opponent or even hat-tricks...