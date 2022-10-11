Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA looking into incident between Gabriel and Jordan Henderson

The Football Association has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following their angry confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, Sky Sports Newshas been told.

The referee's report from Michael Oliver is also being reviewed following the altercation, which took place during Arsenal's 3-2 win.

Henderson and Gabriel were both spoken to after the match by referee Oliver, who asked for their observations of the incident in-keeping with the FA and PGMOL protocols. This is the first stage of any potential disciplinary process.

The FA remain tight-lipped on the matter, and have repeated their original statement from Sunday night, which stated they are in discussions with all the match officials, and will "review the details of the incident".

It remains to be seen whether the governing body will open a full-scale investigation into what happened.

Image: Tempers flare during Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool

Initial enquiries are likely to take several days. In cases such as this, it is normal for the FA to seek eyewitness accounts from all the players - and any club support staff - who were involved in the fracas, or within earshot of what was said.

It is also very likely the FA will employ a lip-reader to work alongside them, as officials review all of the television footage available.

Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.